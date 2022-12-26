Joplin area organizations spent at least $640,000 last year to provide housing to homeless individuals.
That amount was tallied by entries into a federal database used by many members of the Homeless Coalition of Jasper and Newton Counties to document information about applicants for housing services and the aid dispensed to those clients.
The total might not represent all the money spent on housing assistance last year because some organizations do not report what they provide in the database.
Details of the housing costs were given as part of a discussion that took place with the Joplin City Council at its most recent meeting last week.
Council members asked several questions about the use of the database when they were asked to authorize a payment of $17,000 for the annual licensing of the software that operates the database, called the Homeless Management Information System. The money is dispensed by the city through federal public service grants received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The homeless coalition's purpose is to improve the quality of life of people in the two counties who experience homelessness. In order to do that, the database is used in a number of areas.
City Planner Thomas Walters presented the funding authorization request to the council. He said the database is provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as a way of tracking the need for housing services and how much federal money is used for that purpose.
Agencies or organizations that provide the services enter the information into the system. Service providers include shelters, health care organizations, faith-based organizations and child care providers.
"This way services can be coordinated and duplication of services is prevented so you can get service from one organization but cannot get the same service from another," Walters said.
It also provides lists of services available to applicants and referrals for them to visit those providers to apply for services. In addition, it records information about the service providers, the types of assistance provided to clients and how those costs are to be paid.
The types of housing available are listed in the system and it also is used in what is called the coordinated entry system. That system is the way applicants for assistance are assessed for eligibility of services and the client's reasons for homelessness and other details are documented. The goal is to connect them to available housing, Walters said.
Not all agencies or nonprofits that provide services record them in the database, though, he said.
Council member Kate Spencer said she thinks the tracking system is a good tool, but she asked who or how many are or are not using the system.
Walters said providers who obtain and use federal funds to provide local aid are required to enter into the the data of their clients and services provided along with the cost into the HMIS system. Some organizations do not accept or use funding from government sources such as HUD, Walters said, so they do not have to enter the information about services dispensed.
"They are not obligated to, but many voluntarily do," he said.
Coalition leadership encourages organizations to do so because it gives a fuller picture of the local volume of need for housing and the overall costs involved in serving those in need. That's how the $640,000 figure was determined.
The database also includes another system to collect data and track services called the Coordinated Entry Program, which tracks information about the coalition's Housing Connect program.
Walters said Housing Connect is a one-stop shop where the needs of homeless clients are assessed and information recorded on how they became homeless to help track causes of homelessness. The program tries to connect those people to permanent housing.
City funding goes to pay two employees who handle the Housing Connect program and its data, Walters said in answer to question by Spencer about who is paid. Walters said a prorated amount is paid to cover only staff time that is used on Joplin cases in Housing Connect rather than all the cases in Jasper and Newton counties. The staff is housed by the Economic Security Corp., Walters said.
City Councilman Phil Stinnett asked how often Joplin receives information from the database. Walters said Joplin regularly receives information as well as monthly and quarterly reports. The reports show how many housing clients and services are provided.
Stinnett asked if the numbers include annual counts in the community of those who are not housed but are living in tents, camps and on the streets.
Walters said what is called the Point in Time count happens in winter. Walters said the count is done in the winter because the populations are difficult to track in other seasons.
Stinnett asked what the backlog is and how close local programs are in providing for those waiting on reasonably permanent housing, such as the Section 8 federal funding to pay rent. Walters said there are a number of housing programs for short-term to long-term needs.
Robin Smith, who chairs the coalition, said the waiting period is six to eight months, but some people cannot find housing in that length of time because government programs do not provide the amount of rent that is charged for different types of housing or because landlords decline to rent to some individuals.
Stinnett asked the city manager to provide the regular homeless reports the city receives so the council can have a better grasp of what the homeless numbers are locally.
The council advanced on first reading approval to pay the $17,000 charge for the database payment as well as a $50,000 payment for the operations of the Coordinated Entry Program.
