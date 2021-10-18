Appointment of a committee of residents willing to oversee city of Joplin spending and projects funded by a proposed use tax voters are to decide Nov. 2 was approved Monday night by the Joplin City Council.
A presentation on the details of “Proposition Action” was given during the council meeting by City Manager Nick Edwards and Rob O’Brian, co-chairman of the Joplin Citizens Use Tax Committee.
Edwards explained that he conducted a survey and listening tour of Joplin residents and business people regarding the needs they see in the city. Those comments were used to develop goals by the council to address issues such as neighborhood decline, homelessness, public safety, economic development and revenue resilience.
O’Brian suggested the use of a group of residents to monitor the implementation of projects and spending if voters approve the use tax to fund those goals. The use tax essentially would be applied only to online purchases made by Joplin residents. Its rate would be the same as the total of the sales taxes assessed by the city of Joplin, or 3 1/8 cents per each dollar of purchases.
Later in the meeting, Councilman Doug Lawson said that Rob O’Brian asked that the council appoint or look into a committee to oversee the goals for the use tax. One of the intentions of the appointment would be to give voters confidence that the use tax money would be spent according to the representations made.
Lawson thought the council should make the decision Monday night rather than waiting until its next meeting Nov. 1, which falls the night before the election. In that case, those promoting the tax would lose that talking point.
Mayor Ryan Stanley called for council discussion, saying the city already has the Capital Improvements Sales Tax Oversight Committee that meets quarterly to look at city spending of special sales tax revenue and makes a public report twice a year on its findings.
The city manager suggested that a separate committee be formed involving residents who have served on the current informational campaign on the use tax proposal. Their charge would be to help city staff navigate the delivery of the action plans. Edwards also suggested that a council liaison be appointed to give feedback between the committee and the council.
Council member Phil Stinnett said he did not oppose a committee to help develop projects. He said the city already has a body to oversee tax spending in the Capital Improvements Sales Tax Oversight Committee. Stinnett said that is a group that citizens have learned to trust and he thought the city should stick with that group.
The Capital Improvements Sales Tax Oversight Committee monitors the spending and projects of some special sales taxes such as public safety, capital improvements, parks and stormwater, and the pension tax, which was called Proposition B.
The mayor said he saw suggestions for two groups with different roles. The capital improvements team has an ongoing oversight role on spending and the city manager was talking about an implementation team.
The city manager said he understands Stinnett’s view but the use tax group would help enhance service delivery rather than serve as a watchdog group like the capital improvements team.
Councilman Anthony Monteleone said he saw the value an overlap in the capital improvements committee making sure the use tax dollars are brought in and used correctly with another group aiding in project implementation. The council has already established a two-prong oversight with Proposition B by allowing the capital improvements committee to report on the spending of that tax as well as members of the Police and Fireman’s Pension Board.
Stanley asked whether the use tax committee should be formed for an indefinite period or for a specified tenure of three to five years. He said he saw the value in another layer of accountability to make sure the money is spent correctly and the city is being a good steward of the public funds.
Councilman Gary Shaw said he did not not see a problem with having an implementation committee for three years for added oversight because the use tax is such an important tax. Stinnett said it could be extended later if needed.
The city manager said the use tax committee meets again Thursday and could discuss how many of its members could serve on an implementation team. The mayor recommended a three-year term meeting quarterly to supervise the uses of the tax revenue.
Shaw made a motion for the city manager to check with the citizens committee for those willing to serve and report back to council. It was approved 9-0.
The council also approved a contract of $19,500 for the preparation of an application to nominate the establishment of the Broadway Historic District in East Town on the National Register of Historic Places. The panel was told that the state would reimburse more than $11,000 of that cost. The council approved the contract 9-0.
The council also approved adoption of the 2021-2022 budget and the fiscal year budget for the Joplin Fire Department.
The city budget estimates revenue at nearly $131 million and expenditures at about $128 million. Spending for the Joplin Fire Department is projected at about $12.3 million. Together with the rest of the expenditures, Joplin’s spending is set at about $140.4 million.
