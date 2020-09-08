The Joplin City Council on Tuesday night agreed to purchase four new vehicles for the Metro Area Paratransit System and for the Sunshine Lamp Trolley Service.
The council unanimously approved purchase agreements for two news MAPS vehicles, as well as two vehicles for the trolley service.
The MAPS vehicles will be purchased from Midwest Transit Equipment Inc. for a total of $147,986 for two light duty cutaway vehicles with federal Americans with Disabilities Act lifts. One of the buses will replace a MAPS van that was totaled in a no-fault accident, city officials said.
The Federal Transit Administration will reimburse the city of Joplin 80% of the cost for the second purchase, which will replace a fleet vehicle.
For the trolley service, council members voted to purchase two new vehicles at $81,470 each by Central States Bus Sales, the lowest bidder. A federal grant will partially fund the fleet replacement vehicles as well.
Lynden Lawson, assistant director of public works/operations, told council members that they currently have 10 MAPS vehicles total where eight are used on regular routes and two are reserved as backup. He said the vehicles will take approximately three months to build, if the parts are readily on hand. The purchase agreements were adopted as emergency ordinances.
“We’re trying to make sure that we do this on an emergency basis so that we can get those vehicles built and get them here to replace the vehicles that we lost already,” said Lawson. “About every five to seven years, we’re replacing these vehicles. We put a lot of miles on them. Some have 165,000 miles on them.”
Additionally, the annual renewal agreement with the Missouri Department of Transportation was approved by the council. This will allow reimbursement to complete transportation planning duties and projects that are eligible for federal financial assistance.
In other business, the council approved of two rezoning requests and a special-use permit during public hearings.
• The council voted 9-0 in favor of a zoning request sought by Dennis and Joyce Dilts at 1317 E. Seventh St. and 610 S. Club St. for reclassification from a two-family residential to M-2 heavy industrial and include a C-3 commercial property for a future auto sales lot.
• With Mayor Ryan Stanley abstaining, the council voted 8-0 in favor of rezoning a single-family residential property in the 1900 block of New Jersey Avenue to a commercial planned development. The request was sought by Steven Wade of Wade Real Estate Holdings where he aims to construct a car wash and laundromat.
• A permanent special-use permit was passed unanimously by the council for LovinGrace, a transitional living facility for women located on the 1400 block of Euclid Avenue. Stephanie Meeks, executive director of LovinGrace, told the council the facility offers a safe place to live for women who have aged out of foster care, are homeless or just need shelter. She mentioned how they’ve welcomed their 102nd resident in the past two weeks, after opening in 2014. The goal is to have the facility expanded in order to meet the needs of the community.
