The Joplin City Council will take a formal stance in opposition opposition to a bill pending in the Missouri Legislature that would require local governments to place tax and bond issues on November general election ballots.
House Bill 920, introduced by state Rep. Ben Baker, R-Neosho, would have forced all local elections to November rather than the first Tuesday in April, the commonly used date for voters to choose city and school candidates and decide local issues.
Baker told the Globe on Friday that after opposition surfaced to that version of the bill, he agreed to amendments that would allow local candidate races to continue to be decided in April, but move tax and bond issues to November.
The legislator called April voter turnout numbers “dismal at best” and said combining elections would save money, though cities and schools and other governments that have races or issues pay a share of the cost.
Baker said the low turnout means fewer people decide tax and bond issues that cost everyone. He said 11 other states have mandated that the municipal elections take place in tandem with November general elections, which has increased turnout.
The bill is now headed for state Senate action.
After discussion at its regular meeting Monday night, the Joplin council agreed 9-0 to have city staff draft a resolution of opposition. The panel will vote on that at its next meeting and submit the formal statement to the city’s lobbyist.
Council member Anthony Monteleone asked for the discussion and said he was reviewing a list of proposed legislation sent to the city leaders by the lobbyist. He said he looks for legislation that could be helpful or harmful to the city.
“One (that) just hit the threat matrix, dinged the bell, was House Bill 920,” Monteleone said. “This bill would eliminate the April municipal election in the state of Missouri.” Pushing local issues onto later ballots would compete with state and national issues, he said. Election advertising in November can be costly because of that. It also creates problems getting attention for local issues, he said.
“I want to be able to discuss Joplin issues in April without having to compete against state or national issues,” Monteleone said. “My concern is we should consider taking action on this bill one way or another, either through our lobbyist to give him direction to speak into it, or pass a resolution so our comments could be read into it on the Senate side.”
Both the city of Springfield and the Springfield Chamber of Commerce registered opposition to the bills. The Missouri Municipal League also spoke against the bill on behalf of its city members.
Council member Phil Stinnett said he agreed. He said that in the past, mayors and city managers received telephone calls immediately when a bill was filed that could have repercussions or advantages for the city.
City attorney Peter Edwards asked if the council wanted to oppose the bill.
Monteleone made a motion that council approve a resolution at the next meeting to oppose the bill. It was approved 9-0.
The council also voted to table action on a set of proposed new Joplin logos for a new branding campaign.
