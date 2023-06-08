A bid for construction work on an east Joplin project to extend the city's sewer system to an area next to Missouri Highway 249 has been overturned by the City Council.
The action was taken after discussion Monday night with city staff and the two competing contractors for the job.
The contested bids involved Rosetta Construction of Springfield and Infrastructure Solutions of Lenexa, Kansas. There was a third bidder, Asbell Excavating and Trucking, with the highest bid of $5,751,367.48, but that company was not involved in the bid dispute.
The job entails installing sewer lines and other equipment from the east side of Duquesne Road, south of Zora Street, to the Highway 249 interchanges at Zora and Newman Road.
The engineer's estimate of cost for the project was $3.4 million. Infrastructure Solutions bid $3,167,080. Rosetta bid $3,178,222.50 and asked that a local preference discount allowed by city ordinances be applied. The difference between the bids was $11,142.50.
The city of Joplin has had a local preference ordinance since 1954, but in 2008, the ordinance was changed to define the local area as within 25 miles of City Hall and to give local bids a 3 percent advantage, meaning they can be up to 3% higher than the lowest bid and win the contract. The ordinance allows the local preference bid if the general contractor is based in a city other than Joplin but uses Joplin subcontractors on the project, city officials said. They said the intent is to keep city money circulating within the local economy rather than being spent out-of-town.
In this case, Rosetta specified that 60% of the work would be done by Southard Construction of Joplin.
Victor Rosetta, manager of the Rosetta company, told the council it has done 15 projects in Joplin over about 18 years including construction of the FEMA trailer park after the 2011 Joplin tornado. He said Southard has been in Joplin since 1966 and has worked with Rosetta for many of those years.
City staff first recommended the bid be awarded to Rosetta because of the local preference. Then the Lenexa company protested the bid award. City staff then changed its recommendation to award the bid instead to that company, Infrastructure Solutions.
Jason Conklin, president of Infrastructure Solutions, said that company doesn't have the history of working with the city like Rosetta has but has done sewer work for years. He said the company does underground utility work throughout Missouri and Kansas.
"We looked at Joplin's project ... as an opportunity to grow our business," he said.
He contended that there was conflicting information in the bid document and the contract language.
"We were low bidder and we would ask that the contract be awarded to the low bid. Bid documents said contractors were not to give subcontractors more than 50% of the work without previous approval. So there was contradictory wording" in the city documents, Conklin said.
Councilman Josh DeTar asked City Manager Nick Edwards why the language in the contract would be different at 50% when the local preference rules require 60% by local subcontractors.
Dan Johnson, public works director, said contractors do use local consultants or subcontractors in excess of 50% on some projects. But the contract also states that all city ordinances apply.
Johnson told the council that the bid package did not include the wording of the whole local preference ordinance, only a reference to a local contractor being within 25 miles of the city.
Conklin said his company protested because "we weren't provided that (whole) ordinance. And I understand the contract said all the ordinances apply." But the language for the 60% allowance of the job by a local subcontractor wasn't included in their copy of the bid documents. "That was the gist of our bid protest," Conklin said.
Councilman Phil Stinnett questioned why Conklin's company didn't read the entire ordinances regarding bids and contracts if the contract mentioned there was a local preference.
Conklin said "the way it was explained was a contractor within 25 miles. We didn't know that extended to subcontractors."
Stinnett said that's because they didn't look further.
Conklin said the bid documents saying 50% was contradictory to the ordinance. But he also said he apparently did not do his due diligence.
Council member Kate Spencer said, "if it references the ordinance I would look up all that information to make sure I was crossing all my T's and dotting my I's. I feel like I know what you are saying about that 50% but I would do everything I could to get that contract and look at the ordinances."
Mayor Doug Lawson said, "You did not bid this as a local contractor because your office is over 25 miles form City Hall. That wasn't even part of your plan to be a local contractor."
Spencer made a motion to deny the council bill awarding the bid to Infrastructure Solutions and a subsequent motion to ask the city manager to bring back a contract awarding the bid to Rosetta. Both motions were approved.
