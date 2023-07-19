Joplin's City Council approved a final re-prioritized list for the city's nearly $13.8 million in federal grant funding Monday night, though some members questioned why city staff received more weight in the votes than the council members.
Despite the voting disagreement, the council approved the re-prioritized list of projects that would finish out allocations of the city's direct grant of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Officials in May said that half of its top 20 priority ARPA projects had been fully or partially funded. Those include neighborhood improvement efforts, police and fire equipment, home rehabilitation programs, East Town stormwater system repairs, the widening of Zora Street, and a contribution to construction funding for the future Missouri Southern State University Health Science Innovation Center.
The council was told earlier this month that re-prioritizing for the use of the city's remaining direct funding was necessary because city staff needed to commit to projects that could be done in a narrowing window of time.
The federal deadline to obligate grant money is only a year away. Federal legislators are considering taking back any funds not under contract by state and local governments by then. Some projects on the original prioritization list could not be prepared in time to be submitted for the final rounds of grant consideration, the council was told.
The city’s direct ARPA money must be obligated to construction contracts by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
Additionally, some projects on the original list were approved for partial funding through other grants but still had not received all that is needed. One is the Dover Outdoor Recreation Area, which would provide a new bike park in north Joplin. The $1.75 million project was awarded $1.437 million, but another $238,000 is needed to fully fund the design and construction.
Leslie Haase, the city's finance director, told the council Monday night that "last year, city staff developed a list of partially funded or unfunded community projects based on community input through various master plans, the listening tour, council goals and action plans."
The council and staff individually ranked those projects based on ARPA grant requirements, council goals and the long-term impact to the community, she said. Then they were sorted into categories of high, medium and low priority.
That updated list was re-ranked by the council and staff using a different scoring process that gave city staff two votes compared with one vote for individual council members.
Questions from some council members arose about the projects that rose in preference.
Councilman Phil Stinnett said at a work session last week he asked for a breakdown of council rankings compared with those of the staff. That showed staff rankings were more heavily weighted than the council's.
He said he spoke to City Manager Nick Edwards, who said the weighted staff votes were done because staff knows how the re-prioritized projects on the list fit into other projects.
Stinnett proposed when there are future situations where the council has some prioritizations, they be given as much weight as the staff and have discussions on how the rankings were reached. He said he disagreed with some of the rankings and believes the council should get the weight of the vote under the panel's authority given by the city charter and the public vote.
Councilman Chuck Copple said he had the same concerns about the two-to-one ranking preference staff received.
He said he had an issue because the council is held accountable and called into question by the public over such things. He believes the council is the voice of the people to make decisions like this but feels like staff had much more input than the council. However, he thanked city staff for their work on getting the grants.
Councilman Josh DeTar said he was taken aback by the staff vote and re-rankings.
"I felt like we were just being appeased. In the future, I think it would be better to have more of a voice for the people on council" than a weighted vote by city staff to overcome the votes of the elected body, he said.
Councilman Gary Shaw said it is extremely important that council members have time to work with city staff on these decisions.
Re-prioritized list
Despite the opinions of the council members regarding the way the ranking was done, the council voted to approve the re-prioritized list.
That re-ranked and approved list, amounting to $13,779,739:
• Neighborhood improvements: $2.5 million.
• Home rehabilitation and repair program: $1 million.
• Police equipment: $22,000.
• Fire and EMS equipment: $56,488.
• Construction of the MSSU Health Science Innovation Center: $1.5 million.
• Dover Outdoor Recreation Area: $238,000.
• Broadband network: $5 million, although staff noted it may not cost that much.
• 20th Street widening: $2.5 million.
• Tin Cup Trail bridge: $750,000.
• Project contingency: $213,251 that could be spent on smaller cost projects if not needed for the overall plan.
