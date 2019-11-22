Eleven residents have picked up petitions signaling intent to become a candidate for Joplin City Council.
There are five seats to be filled in the April election — three general seats and two in city zones.
A race in Zone 3 could develop. Current incumbent Phil Stinnett, who was elected in 2016, and a candidate in the last election, Steve Urie, have both obtained petitions for the seat currently held by Stinnett.
One person has expressed interest in the Zone 2 seat held by Melodee Colbert-Kean, a four-term incumbent who has said she will not seek reelection. A retired firefighter, Charles Copple, is circulating a petition for that seat.
Two incumbents who were appointed to their positions have obtained petitions indicating interest to be returned to their general seats.
One of those is Keenan Cortez, who was appointed earlier this year to fill the unexpired term of Jim West, who resigned.
Anthony Monteleone, who was appointed to the unexpired seat that had been filled by Josh Bard, is circulating petitions. Bard, who was elected in 2018 but left the seat after it was determined he was not qualified at the time, also has obtained petitions. Bard resigned because he had a felony conviction, but he has since had the charge expunged.
Five others have picked up nominating petitions. They are Christina Williams, Joshua Shackles, Bob Loudermilk, Chris Briley and Shawna Ackerson.
One of the general seats to be filled in April is being vacated by Taylor Brown, who chose not to run for reelection after serving one term.
Residents who are interested in running for a council seat must pick up nominating petitions from the city clerk at City Hall, 602 S. Main St. They must gather 150 signatures of registered voters and be qualified to run in order to be confirmed as a candidate.
In the case of those who seek election to a seat that represents the four council zones within the city as opposed to a general council seat, half of the 150 signatures must be from registered voters who live within the zone.
To run for the council, aspirants must:
• Be 18 or older.
• Be a resident of Joplin for at least four years and be a registered voter.
• Be a resident of the zone if they file for a zone seat. General seats do not have a zone requirement.
The petitions must be completed and turned in to the city clerk by 5 p.m. on Jan. 14.
More information
All council seats in the April election carry four-year terms. Information about the election and petitions for nomination may be obtained from the city clerk on the second floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
