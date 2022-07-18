Joplin’s $13.8 million in grant funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act are to be leveraged to bring in more funding from other grant programs for priority projects.
Leslie Haase, the city’s finance director, said a prioritization list will be used to guide decisions to apply for that funding.
A request by Missouri Southern State University to obtain $1.5 million of the city’s grant to be matched with $3 million in other grants toward a $30 million project to build a Health Science Innovation Center was moved up on the priority list Monday night as the result of council discussion.
Prioritization surveys were taken from city staff and from council members, and priority lists were developed from the surveys by Guidehouse, consultants in government grants hired to help the city meet federal regulations in applying for and spending the money.
The two lists from staff and the council were compiled into a final consolidated list that will be used to select projects for which funding will be sought, explained Guidehouse consultant Dami Kehinde.
“We’re hoping to leverage state grants, and we’re hoping to leverage county funding so that this $13.8 million will go farther,” said another consultant, Kiley Fitzgerald.
While obtaining the city’s $13.8 million in ARPA funds is the current goal, soon there also will be federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act available that can be matched to ARPA for additional funding.
Fitzgerald said that $10 million of the $13.8 million ARPA funding can be used for any government service “and gives Joplin a really nice flexibility in terms of projects we can pursue.”
While there are many categories of projects to choose from, Fitzgerald said there are eligibility restrictions on the uses of the money. “We have some things that are written in law that we can’t do, and those are things like debt service or replenishing rainy day funds,” Fitzgerald said.
Broadband infrastructure, community revitalization, industrial sites, fire protection and public safety are some of the categories of projects the state may fund with its share of federal funding.
Guarev Menon of Guidehouse said the priority list will help quickly identify the projects for which funding could be sought. Some ARPA funds are available now and more will be soon. The federal infrastructure funding will not become available until later in the year. The consultants are monitoring the federal funding that could be used to attract additional money for the $13.8 million allocation.
The consolidated list contains 70 potential projects and there are 20 projects rated as high priority.
Mayor Doug Lawson asked about the ranking of a grant sought by Missouri Southern State University, which came in low on city staff’s list but higher on the council list.
Missouri Southern officials have proposed the health sciences education center saying there is a critical need for health care workers in Joplin’s medical and dental industries.
Menon said it could be moved up on the priority rankings so that when the federal government releases information about potential economic development grants it could be considered.
He said the priority order helps the city decide more quickly what projects to fund because the money will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, and the decisions will need to be made quickly.
Haase said that on Aug. 1 city and Guidehouse representatives would bring back the 70 projects to approve the prioritization, and that will allow Guidehouse to start applying for state and perhaps county grants that are open or will become open.
Councilman Chuck Copple said he found it perplexing that the council could rate the MSSU project as a top five project but it drops to 43 in the rankings of city department heads.
City Manager Nick Edwards said that likely happened because of it not being a city project and city staff not fully knowing how the project could help the community as a whole.
Copple said he could see why department heads might score it lower because they are concerned about their projects, but the council saw it more as an economic development move for the city.
Copple wanted to move it higher on the priority list and Councilman Josh DeTar agreed. He thought it should be in the top 20.
The city manager suggested a council vote.
Copple made a motion to move the MSSU project to No. 20 on the consolidated list, and the council unanimously approved.
