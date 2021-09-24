Review of the fiscal 2022 Joplin city budget and a discussion on a contract for economic development services provided by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce will be conducted at special City Council meetings Monday and Tuesday.
The city administration is projecting almost $120 million in revenue and $127.4 million in expenses for the fiscal 2022 budget. Proposed spending is up from nearly $124 million in fiscal 2020-2021.
Total expenditures from all city fund accounts, which would include separate accounts for sales taxes for designated purposes such as transportation, capital projects, public safety, and parks and stormwater, would bring spending to about $140.4 million.
Employee costs
There is slightly more than $25.1 million in revenue expected for the general fund, which is the city’s only discretionary account to pay for basic services.
Employee costs take the largest share of that fund. Pay and benefits for the city’s 630 employees will be more than $18.6 million, or about 74% of the general fund’s revenues. Operational expenses will be nearly $5.8 million with another $655,000 committed to capital expense costs.
The general fund reserve balances, which have been climbing for four years as reimbursements from federal funds for tornado recovery expenses came in, is estimated at more than $17 million when fiscal 2021 ends and is expected to be $16.6 million in 2022. Of that amount, more than $5.9 million is reserved for emergency spending and $10.6 million is saved to pay for one-time projects. The lowest reserve balance over the last 10 years was in 2017 at slightly more than $9.7 million.
City Manager Nick Edwards said in earlier budget talks that he would propose wage increases for city employees as the city continues to review job titles and any needed reclassifications of employees on the pay scale. A study to determine pay equity among city positions is to be conducted
The city will give step raises in the range of 2% to 2.5% to employees on their anniversary date at a total cost of $273,300. In addition, the cost to provide employee insurance benefits is estimated at $169,000.
Contributions to the retirement fund for employees except police and fire will go up less than 1%, or about $57,000.
The Police and Firemen’s Pension Plan is budgeted to receive more than $7 million from a half-cent sales tax voters approved in 2019 to move the pension out of insolvency. The tax is to continue for 12 years or until the plan is funded to the level of 120% of benefits that would be owed to all participants.
That money also is paying to move firefighters and police who choose it to move out of the pension plan into a stable retirement fund. In the current fiscal year, $1 million of it was used to buy down that move by eligible firefighters. In 2022, $1 million is planned to fund the change for police.
Action plans
In other budget costs, city administrators will spend money to implement action plans to reach six goals set by the City Council last year.
Work on the action plans is to include a review of current property code maintenance, sale of city-owned surplus real estate, the development of a community engagement and policing plan, and attention on vacant and dilapidated structures to reduce risk to the community.
The city manager has previously said staff can start some of those projects at little or no cost. Funding for projects that come with a cost could be allocated from fund reserves, the city manager said.
The six action plan goals are to address declining neighborhoods; improve community appearance, including public properties maintained by the city; increase economic opportunities for all; address homelessness; reduce crime and increase safety; and create and grow resilient revenue to improve levels of services offered by the city.
Capital projects
Also planned for the budget year is continued work for park beautification and enhancement, the development of a SMART City plan, review of the city’s current code restrictions on signs, and implementation of an updated zoning code.
Capital projects in the proposed budget include the widening of 32nd Street from Schifferdecker Avenue to Country Club Road at a cost of $5.250 million.
City staff also is to plan for construction of a new fire station on the east side of the city. It is a project to be funded by the half-cent public safety sales tax. The cost for it is projected at $2.7 million.
Budget review will take place on Monday night.
On Tuesday, the council will hear a report from the chamber on its quarterly activity and will consider the chamber’s request for funding services for 2022 at a cost of $200,000, a $5,000 increase from 2021. In addition, the MoKan Partnership for regional development will ask for $52,000, which is what the city is currently paying to support regional development projects.
The council also will review fees for city services. Many fees will go unchanged, however there will be new fees or increases for those who participate in recreational programs such as tennis, baseball and softball, and others.
Staff will recommend that admission at the Joplin History & Mineral Museum be set at $5, and that rental fees for special events be set at $100 per hour, and for meetings at $25 per hour.
The museum last year was incorporated into city operations through the parks and recreation department. It had previously operated independently with an annual subsidy from the city to pay staff salaries and some other costs.
The city’s 2022 fiscal year begins Nov. 1.
