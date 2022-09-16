Proposed city spending for the fiscal 2023 year budget of nearly $150 million will be reviewed by the City Council during three nights of meetings Tuesday through Thursday.
Anticipated spending in the budget proposal is $149.8 million, with estimated revenue at $140 million. Those are up from $140.4 million in spending and about $127 million in revenue this year.
"The budget presents an opportunity to discuss the direction or trajectory of the city organization and community as a whole," wrote City Manager Nick Edwards in the budget message. "I believe the city of Joplin is headed in the direction of improvement," he added.
Of the estimated spending, city officials have allocated about $93 million on operations including wages and benefits, and $41 million on equipment, construction and other capital projects. About $15 million is expected to be collected to transfer into other funds for specific purposes.
By comparison, the 2022 budget contained $88 million for operations, $40 million for construction projects, equipment purchases and other capital outlays, and transfers of about $12 million.
The 2023 budget as proposed represents an increase in revenue when compared with that of this year, partly the result of the new use tax that voters approved in November. Spending is projected at about 7% more than the current year, which city officials say is largely the result of increased costs for fuel and other price increases.
Capital spending is planned at about $1 million more than the current year.
What is not in the budget are wage increases for general employees.
The city manager said in August that he first wanted City Council approval of an internal equity plan. However, the consultant hired to formulate that plan said in August the steps in the city's pay plan are too close together to rank positions within them and the city needed to do more work on that plan before she could finish placing jobs in the steps.
Budget education
The city budget has 28 separate fund accounts. All but the general fund are designated for specific purposes and a large part of the general fund goes to wages and benefits for employees.
Leslie Haase, the city's finance officer, said at an August budget preview, “I know the city’s budget is difficult to understand. It is not one big bucket of money you can use in any way you want. There are rules and regulations for all these funds. The general fund is the only fund that can be used for general purposes."
To help residents better understand the city budget, which this year exceeds 400 pages, city administrators included an explanation of the various accounts or funds in which the city accounts for its revenue and spending. The purpose of each fund is described along with the sources of money that go into each account.
Both city spending and the need to raise police and fire wages to try to stem turnover and attract applicants have been a subject of public criticism at public meetings.
Police and fire wages come in part from the general fund and some from the half-cent public safety sales tax fund, a tax approved by voters in 2002 to add positions to the police and fire departments and pay for capital projects such as equipment, construction of the Public Safety Training Center, a seventh fire station that is now being built on the east side of the city, and the installation of more streetlights to illuminate what had been dark neighborhoods.
There is more than $51 million from the various city accounts designated for police and fire personnel and expenses in the proposed budget. Police this month received raises averaging 11.7% with starting pay raised to about $40,000. The city manager said he would soon propose a similar increase for firefighters.
Slightly more than half of the $33 million general fund, $16.3 million, is allocated to police and fire wages and benefits.
In addition, Proposition B revenue is projected to generate $9.2 million for the police and fire pension fund. That money goes to the pension fund to raise the funded level of the plan and to pay the costs of moving police and firefighters in a later tier of the plan to a new retirement fund so the pension plan can eventually be closed.
The half-cent pension sales tax is in effect until it funds the pension to 120% of benefits owed or for 12 years, whichever comes first.
The remainder of city revenue is committed to other purposes such as street and bridge construction, maintenance and building projects within city parks, stormwater control projects, and others.
Use tax collections
Since collection of a new use tax approved by voters in Novembers began this year, the budget includes a breakdown of how the money collected from the tax will be allocated.
It is estimated that the use tax will produce about $3.7 million, which the city said is to be split among the accounts that are funded already by sales tax.
Voters were told the use tax funds would be used to pay for the City Council's six strategic plan goals for community betterment. That means funding will go to projects that improve community appearance, address declining neighborhoods and housing, increase economic development, address homelessness, decrease crime and grow resilient revenue.
To do that, the city has adopted a new zoning code that has more requirements on building exteriors and zoning changes.
In addition, work has started on a housing revitalization plan to tear down dangerous or dilapidated housing and provide incentives to build new houses. Also underway are the annexing of neighborhoods that are served by city sewer, conducting a review of the planning and neighborhood services department to address declining neighborhoods and conducting more code enforcement of properties.
Also, the city has begun to address the crime and public safety goal by increasing a recruitment incentive for police officers from $5,000 to $10,000.
As part of the economic development goal, work is being done to develop a broadband system intended to provide more widespread and less costly internet access throughout the city.
While the use tax will bring new revenue to the city, the city manager's budget message states that the city "continues to operate with constraints following minimal revenue growth" from sales taxes. "Over the last 10 years the city has seen limited sales tax revenue growth despite a strong national economy during that time frame."
Two ballot measures turned down by voters this year, a bond issue to fund renovation and expansion of Memorial Hall, and Proposition Public Safety to fund larger pay scales for police and fire workers, would have been funded by property taxes. The city manager has said the city needs higher property taxes as a more sustainable funding mechanism because sales tax growth has been low the past several years.
He has introduced a plan to try to win voter confidence in that strategy, and city officials will readdress the larger pay scale for public safety in May after taking steps to provide more information to the voters, he said.
Other things planned for the upcoming budget year that starts Nov. 1 are developing a strategic plan for a community-based homeless program, commissioning a study for a police memorial, and implementing beat reconfigurations for the police department that would increase beats from five to 12 to more evenly spread out workloads among officers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.