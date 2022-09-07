Members of the City Council have agreed to support a resolution favoring the construction of a $16 million affordable senior housing project in central Joplin.
Developer Kevin Parker will include the resolution in applications for tax credit funding he will seek for the project.
A recent city housing study said there needs to be more new housing, and affordable housing is the largest growing sector of the housing market, Parker said at a council meeting Tuesday night. "So this does answer the call to some degree," he said.
He has obtained land from the Joplin Redevelopment Corp., the city's tornado land bank, at 18th Street and Delaware to build the complex.
Though city documents had said 48 units were planned, Parker said there actually would be 54. He said the complex would be called the Delaware Commons and consist of one- and two-bedroom apartments available to those age 55 or older. A few units will be rented at market rates but most rents will be determined by income and run from 30% to 60% of the price of market rates.
The tract on which Parker plans to build could hold 100 units, he said, but he opted for a lower density development of 54 units designed with a lot of green space between the development and already existing homes in that neighborhood. The developer would include a walking trail and storm fortified commons room for activities and a storm shelter.
Parker said he has been successful with several past developments supported by the city and by residents. He has built the Montana Place Commons, Memorial Hills and now has the Memorial Hills II complex under construction on 26th Street, west of Maiden Lane. There is already a waiting list of potential renters for Memorial Hills II, he said.
The council also:
• Tabled rezoning of 1911 and 2001 N. Range Line Road from single-family residential to commercial at the request of the owners and city staff. The owners are the Range Line Golf Center Inc. and Allen K. Schmidt, who want to sell the property to a restaurant developer. There was opposition by residents in the area, and the owners plan to revise the request, which will go back to the Planning and Zoning Commission, the council was told.
• Advanced rezoning of property on Florida Avenue north of Newman Road from C-1 to C-0 to build two duplexes rather than apartments to better suit the size of the land available. The change is sought by Kamran Zafar.
• Advanced a change in the zoning of property at 2601 E. 20th St. from single-family residential to neighborhood commercial-planned development.
The council also advanced a contract for $166,500 with Allgeier-Martin Associates for engineering work on the Golf Links lift station that is part of the sanitary sewer system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.