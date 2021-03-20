Revisions will be made to a new Joplin branding campaign.
The Joplin City Council was shown logo designs to represent the city of Joplin, including typefaces and colors, at a recent meeting.
Patrick Tuttle, director of the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the designs were developed by a consultant working with a team of city staff. The team provided input into designs and uses for the brand.
Tuttle told the council that a new Joplin logo for advertising the city could be modified with color and images to suit specific city departments such as the Joplin Regional Airport and the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department.
It also could be used to develop unified identities for the city's various boards and commissions that do not currently have their own logos.
There is a style guide that would allow city staff to create logos for all uses with approved variations in typefaces and colors.
All city buildings, signs, awnings and vehicles would be changed to the new logos. Tuttle said it could be done quickly with the city's website pages but it would take until 2024 to change over the properties and signs because the costs would have to be divided over several years.
Councilman Chuck Copple asked what it would cost to rebrand all city property. Tuttle said he did not have an estimated total of that yet.
Councilman Phil Stinnett asked who would select the colors for the board and commission logos. Tuttle said that would be decided by the branding committee.
Councilwoman Christina Williams, a former creative director, thanked city staff for moving forward with a branding effort, saying that past branding campaigns had not been fully implemented. She asked if any resident input was sought on the designs. Tuttle said only the committee worked with the branding consultant.
Williams offered recommendations for changes she thought were needed to the designs. Details that are visible in larger images will get lost when the the sizes are reduced, she said. Some of the letters in the word "Joplin" are not visible and the look of the letters of the type look inconsistent in size when they are reduced in size.
An effect in the word "Joplin" that looks like a sunburst doesn’t resemble a sunshine lamp, which is the light miners wore on their helmets, "so a lot of people do not know what that is," Williams said. Also, examples of the logo contain three differently colored hexagons, which she said do not do have any symbolism for Joplin.
But the thing she is most concerned about, she said, is how similar the Joplin name is to a new logo the Downtown Joplin Alliance has created for the downtown brand.
Williams said she would look forward to seeing more work done on the brands and recommended tabling council action until that work is done.
Councilman Anthony Monteleone said the council decided to go forward with developing a new branding program, but did not give any direction on how to proceed. He said the council should have given direction to include some experts on the committee that have backgrounds in marketing and graphic design and have resident input.
Monteleone said the branding committee should ask some residents if the logos represent the Joplin community.
Councilman Gary Shaw said he likes the idea of having something fresh and new to represent Joplin. But it doesn't carry over an icon for Joplin.
"When you drive by McDonald's, the golden arches are always there," he said of including a familiar image in marketing.
He also is concerned about the cost. He would like to know the cost to change everything over to a design.
He, too, questioned the use of the hexagons as a symbol. Tuttle said that is controversial on the branding committee as well.
City Manager Nick Edwards said there could be some additional work with the branding committee and consultant to make revisions.
Councilman Keenan Cortez made a motion to table action on the logos and send it back to staff for more work. That was seconded by Williams.
The council voted 6-3 — with Stinnett, Shaw and Doug Lawson voting against — to table reworking the symbols.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.