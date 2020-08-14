There is more work to do before the City Council goes forward with a decision on whether a feasibility study is conducted on what type of new tourism venue would best benefit Joplin.
The council tabled a request early this week to appoint a committee to go forward with hiring the study, advanced by city tourism, sports marketing and hotel interests.
Those hotel interests have said they might be willing to agree to an increase in lodging tax to pay for a new venue. If that happened, it would require voter approval to enact. The current tax is 4%.
Study needed
Those with direct interest in a new venue have proposed that a 10-member committee be formed to select and hire a consultant to examine whether a multisports venue, a conference and events center, or a combination of the two would bring the most business.
Kevin Greim, chairman of the CVB board, told the council former board Chairman Mike Wilson held private talks with representatives of the Joplin Sports Authority and the Southwest Missouri Lodging Association last year, "with the end goal being unilateral support for the development of a tourism facility."
After those discussions, Wilson came back with a set of recommendations drawn up during the non-private discussions among himself, Roger Domand of the JSA, and Southwest Missouri Lodging Association representative Pete Hall.
"The (CVB) board was very appreciative of that effort but felt that the recommendations needed to be closely examined" to determine whether the board did or did not agree with them or felt changes were needed, Greim said.
The proposal that went to the CVB board and the council called for a "valid" tourism development study "to determine the viability of various types of tourism facilities" and prioritize the proposed type of facility based on return on investment, economic and tourism impact. The study would be reviewed by the CVB board to make a recommendation to the type of venue that will be supported by the CVB, the JSA and the lodging association.
Patrick Tuttle, director of the CVB, told the council there are 24 hotels in the city with about 2,000 rooms. Last year, room sales generated $1.2 million in lodging tax that represents an occupancy rate of about 61% of the room nights available at those hotels for the year, which is 738,000 room nights.
This summer, the occupancy rate has been down to about 51% because of the interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The rate was lower in April and has been up and down since.
"It's a slow rebound," Tuttle said. "We're doing all we can."
Disputed study
Council member Phil Stinnett said the CVB conducted a tourism study in 2018. One of the findings was that a conference center or exhibit hall with a hotel that could accommodate groups of up to 2,500 could boost the number of visitors to the city.
The CVB has contended since the closing of the privately owned Joplin Convention Center several years ago that the city was losing conferences and events such as trade shows because of the lack of a large enough space to hold them.
But the Joplin Sports Authority and the lodging association has lobbied for a sports venue, particularly an indoor facility that could accommodate winter athletic events. They won an endorsement by Vision Joplin 2020 for the idea, though little time was given by the Vision Joplin organizers to the CVB, and a member of the lodging association served on the Vision Joplin committee where the sports complex idea was pitched and gained a recommendation.
At Monday's meeting, Stinnett told Tuttle that some of the conclusions reached by the 2018 tourism study were well received by some people and not by others.
"What would make me think the three groups are going to agree on anything that comes forward from this?" Stinnett asked.
Tuttle said the earlier study was not a feasibility study that assessed what results could be expected from any particular type of center. The new proposal would look at the prospects of various types of venues to generate economic benefits.
Roger Doman, a board member of the JSA, said, "We were looking at was what can we do that is better. Is it a sports center or events center? We thought it would look at a more broad area. What's to say you can't put a convention center in a multisport event center?"
The city attorney, Peter Edwards, said that the way he reads the proposal is that the committee would be in charge of soliciting applicants to conduct the study and selecting who will be hired.
City Manager Nick Edwards told the council that it has been the practice for city staff to handle the selection of hiring of consultants, not city boards.
Lodging interests
Mayor Ryan Stanley said the city would have to get the blessing of the lodging association to ask voters to raise the lodging tax to build any type of new tourism venue.
Hall, of the lodging association, said that is because the lodging tax is not a general sales tax. It is an industry-specific tax that does not apply to other industries, he said. State law requires agreement by lodging interests to raise the tax because "it was felt the industry should have a greater voice in that tax" because of the special interest, Hall said.
Hall told the council: "There is absolutely no difference of opinion that Joplin needs to have a tourism venue of some type. We're all agreement on it. But the real question is what is the best return on investment? We've looked at the feasibility studies on the cost to construct and you're looking at millions of dollars. Which one is going to have the greatest impact?"
The earlier study by the CVB did not meet with the approval of the lodging association because it did not look at best return on investment, Hall said.
The mayor wanted more information about the local lodging association. He asked if the group has bylaws or other organizational documents. He asked how many hotels the group represents, if the group has regular meetings and meeting minutes, charges membership dues.
Though Hall balked at giving specific answers to several of the questions, he said the organization only collects dues in years when it needs to spend money.
Stanley questioned the standing of an organization that has meetings but does not provide public minutes of them.
Hall said it wasn't an issue when the original lodging tax was created in 1988. The first tax to promote tourism was enacted at 2%, and later, a second 2% tax was enacted to pay for sports marketing now done by the JSA and for other purposes.
Councilman Chuck Copple made a motion to table the proposal to hold further discussion and receive more information. The motion was approved 7-2.
Board size
The council rejected a proposal to change the number of seats on the CVB board.
The original composition of the board involved nine representatives from various sectors within Joplin, including four seats dedicated to representatives of the hotel industry. Later, the number of seats was increased to 11 to include regional representatives.
Returning the board to nine seats would expedite board deliberations, the council was told.
But Councilmen Stinnett and Gary Shaw said that fewer seats would allow a smaller majority to make decisions. The hotel industry already has the most voices on the board with four seats. Shaw made a motion to retain the 11 seats, and the council approved it in an 8-1 vote.
