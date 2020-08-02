An ordinance that would allow developer Woodsonia Joplin LLC to establish a community improvement district southeast of 32nd Street and Range Line Road for a future retail project there will be considered Monday night by the Joplin City Council.
If the CID is authorized, the developer could add a 1-cent sales tax within the boundaries of the district. That money would be collected from sales in stores and restaurants within the district and set aside for future improvements within the designated area.
The area is bounded by 32nd Street on the north, the Kansas City Southern railroad line on the east, Interstate 44 on the south and Range Line Road on the west.
Woodsonia will ask in the future for a tax increment financing district for its proposed 32nd Street Place development.
Joplin's finance director, Leslie Haase, told the City Council at a meeting July 20 that the CID and the TIF would go hand in hand to put in streets and intersections, stormwater drainage and other infrastructure within the district.
Woodsonia is not new to Joplin. That company was the developer of the Natural Grocers store that opened in 2017 at Seventh Street and Range Line Road.
The City Council also will be asked to authorize an agreement for Woodsonia to cover city costs for working on the TIF proposal.
That agreement would require a $25,000 deposit to cover the costs of publishing legal notices, consultant and legal fees for reviewing and evaluating the plan, and other costs. An additional payment of $5,000 would be required to cover the cost of city staff time to do that work.
Approval of the measures presented at the meeting would not authorize the TIF district. There would still be hearings before the city's TIF Commission and the City Council once the work to investigate the proposal is done.
In other business, authorization is sought of an agreement for engineering services to update the city's stormwwater management master plan. City staff proposes the hiring of Olsson, 702 S. Main St., for the job at a cost of $323,961.
The original long-range plan for stormwater reduction projects was developed in 2001. In a memo, city staff reports that there needs to be an accounting of the work that has been done since then and a list of new projects developed that could be proposed when the city's quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax is available for voter renewal next year.
Public hearings on two rezoning requests are scheduled.
• One is a request to rezone property at 902 W. 26th St., from single-family residential to two-family residential for construction of several duplexes. The Joplin Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval though several residents on Connor Avenue expressed concerns about parking and traffic in the area.
• A request for 2701 Virginia Ave. to rezone from single-family to two-family residential for one duplex.
The agenda also lists a discussion on the status of the city's COVID-19 numbers and the recovery plan. Two residents have asked to speak about the city's mask mandate, which extends to Aug. 17 unless earlier action is taken on it by the council.
Another resident, Kenneth Meisinger of the One Joplin Neighborhood Council, has asked to speak about safe and healthy neighborhoods.
