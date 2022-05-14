A measure to put a tax question on the Aug. 2 ballot is to be acted upon Monday by the Joplin City Council along with corresponding labor contracts with union police officers and firefighters.
The proposal is intended to generate an estimated $9 million a year for an increased pay plan for police officers and firefighters. The money would be derived from a property tax and personal property tax of $1 per $100 assessed valuation. It is estimated that it would cost the owner of a $150,000 house about $285 a year and $100 for every $30,000 in personal property.
According to city documents, the measure would require a simple majority to pass.
City Manager Nick Edwards recently told the council that the city needed funding to increase police positions by 22 from 110 to 132. The department has had difficulty maintaining the force at the level of 110 positions, which city officials have attributed to wages and job conditions. A recent study of the police department pointed to wages, workload resulting from the department's turnover rate, and adverse work schedules as the causes of attrition.
A similiar study of the fire department in 2021 recommended the addition of a centrally located fire station to provide service to the city's core and to provide backup to the city's other stations. It also recommended providing staffing of a minimum of four at the city's newest station, No. 6, on West 32nd St., as well as the addition of a deputy fire marshal.
In addition to increasing police and dispatcher pay and its ranks by 22, the tax would:
• Add up to three additional support staff for the police department.
• Allow original pension fund employees, called Tier 1, to retire, be rehired and retain their rank and start a taxpayer-funded retirement plan through the state LAGERS system.
The tax also would fund up to 15 additional staff for a new central city fire station in addition to staff additions at Station No. 6 and the deputy fire marshal position.
It also would allow the city to:
• Adopt a new pay plan that increases starting Firefighter/EMT pay by $10,000.00
• Allow fire personnel who are part of the city's police and fire pension fund to retire, retain their rank and
pay, and start a new taxpayer-funded retirement under LAGERS.
If voters approved the tax question, the new taxes would go into effect this year and be assessed on December tax statements, according to city documents.
Labor agreements reached May 5 with the union for public safety workers would be contingent on voter approval of the tax proposal.
All the measures related to the tax election and the labor agreements are proposed as emergency ordinances, meaning that they would go into effect immediately without second and third readings.
