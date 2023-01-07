A need for seven additional city employees to work on declining Joplin neighborhoods has been identified by Joplin city administrators.
Details about staffing and use tax funding for the positions will be discussed Monday night with the City Council.
City Manager Nick Edwards told community members who serve on a use tax implementation committee earlier this week that council input and authorization would be needed to move forward with hiring those who would do the work toward one of the six goals set by council for community improvement.
Voters in a November 2021 ballot issue called “Proposition Action” approved the assessment of a use tax on previously untaxed online purchases to generate funding to address Joplin needs.
Proceeds of the 3.125% tax collected on online purchases that are shipped from out-of-state sellers to Joplin addresses is estimated to total about $3.7 million a year. Collection of the tax started March 1 last year. Over 10 months of the year, the tax collected $3.485 million, which city officials said could bring in the $3.7 million this year. That was the revenue estimate when the tax was proposed to voters.
The money is earmarked for use on about 45 action plans city staff developed to address six City Council goals. Those goals are to improve declining neighborhoods and replace dilapidated housing, improve community appearance and maintenance of city-owned properties, reduce homelessness, reduce crime and increase safety, provide more economic development opportunities, and grow revenue to raise the level of city services.
The use tax committee worked to get information out about the proposition ahead of the election. The council then asked for community volunteers, including those from the committee, to monitor implementation of the work voters were told would be done, and collection and spending of the tax money.
Among the assessments city staff did to develop the action plans was an operations assessment and determination where to focus staffing and resources to accomplish action plans.
Staff needs
One of the first determinations was the need to return and add staffing to the city department of planning, development and neighborhood services to focus on neighborhood revitalization in blighted areas. That is the area that city staff recommends should be a priority in the starting efforts of use tax work. That would include home repair, code enforcement and addressing vacant buildings.
That department lost several positions in 2016 when 15 jobs were cut from various departments because the city had a $1.3 million budget deficit.
Recommendations on adding the seven positions for the neighborhood revitalization action plan will be discussed with the council Monday along with costs, city officials said at the committee meeting on Wednesday.
The positions would be phased in as need develops, said Assistant City Manager Tony Robyn.
The City Council on Tuesday gave final approval to a construction services contract with Industrial Electric allowing a $78,557 payment for remodeling work to be done to convert a room on the first floor of City Hall to house neighborhood improvement staff.
One of the positions proposed is for a program manager and another is an enforcement officer to address things such as sign code violations, said Troy Bolander, director of the planning and development department. He said the city once had a sign code officer to address signs that were erected in violation of city code such as those that are attached to utility poles or stuck in right of way at intersections.
More oversight of vacant buildings ties in with another council goal, public safety, as well as declining neighborhoods, Bolander said. That need is illustrated by the number of fires that have occurred in vacant buildings, many believed to have been started by vandals or by homeless individuals who seek shelter in vacant buildings and then try to warm themselves or cook food.
There also is a need for two building inspectors and two code enforcement officers, city officials will tell the council.
Personnel costs
Wage and benefit costs for the seven positions are expected to be more than $480,000 and there also will be office supplies and equipment costs. That would be paid with the portion of the use tax that goes into the city’s general fund. That fund realized an additional $842,174 in revenue last year as the result of the use tax.
In addition to the neighborhood improvement work, city officials have launched the hiring process for two parks rangers that are to put in place. They are to provide a sense of security in city parks after the city received numerous comments from residents who had concerns about that.
The rangers will not be trained police officers but they will be able to summon police if needed. They also are to act as ambassadors to provide information to those visiting parks.
The parks and recreation sales tax fund received a share of the use tax money amounting to $210,543.
Use tax is divided among the city’s sales tax funds in proportion to their sales tax levies.
In addition to the 1-cent general fund and the quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax fund, the amount raised by use tax last for the various funds:
• Half-cent public safety tax, $421,087.
• Half-cent Police and Firemen’s Pension Fund, $421,087.
• Half-cent transportation tax, $421,087.
• Three-eighths cent capital improvements tax, $315,815.
In addition to discussing use tax staffing, city staff will present the results of a communications study that was conducted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.