An agreement that would establish a partnership between the city, the Cragin family, and the Community Foundation of the Ozarks to conduct a capital campaign for further restoration of Spiva Park is proposed for City Council action.
Spiva Park was built in 1966 by businessman, philanthropist and arts supporter George A. Spiva. He gave the park to the city.
An effort started more than a year ago by his grandchildren, the Joplin Arts District, the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department as well as the Joplin History & Mineral Museum and Joplin Historical Society, to refresh the park, located at Fourth and Main streets.
Volunteers and donors cleaned up the park, planted new flowers and shrubs, refreshed the mineral exhibit at the park's entrance and erected a visible scultptural "Spiva" sign crafted by artist Jorge Leyva provided by the Cragin family. New matching benches also were placed there.
The Cragins hope to continue renovation by restoring the electrical, plumbing and lighting systems in the park, its fountain and tribute to miners and the mining industry as well as repairing the masonry and the stage. To do that, the family has created RestoreSpiva LLC through the Community Foundation.
Under the terms of the agreement, money for restoration work and an endowment fund for future updates will be raised through the foundation. The family will decide the scope of work to be done with the cooperation of City Hall.
In other business, the council will take final action on a $1.4 million job classification and pay plan for city employees. The details of the plan have been discussed at several recent council meetings and a meeting last week of the council's finance committee.
Public hearings will be held on zoning requests. Those are:
• A change from R-1 single-family residential to C-3 commercial for property at at 2927 E 9th St. to build a parking lot for a restaurant.
• A request for a special-use permit for the operation of a Dominos restaurant with a drive-through at 2907 E. 22nd St. This location would replace the one on Range Line.
• A special-use permit for a group day care at 4429 W. 27th St.
• Rezoning from R-3 apartment house to R-3 HP apartment house, historic preservation at 216 N. Wall Ave.
