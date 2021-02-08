Projects totaling more than $15 million are on a list of recommendations by city staff for the future use of parks and stormwater revenue if voters approve a renewal of Joplin's quarter-cent sales tax earmarked for those purposes.
Details of the projects and the timeline for City Council to schedule a renewal question on an election ballot this year were to be discussed at a council work session Monday night. However, icy weather caused city officials to postpone that session until Feb. 22.
Potential project lists have been drawn from 10-year master plans formulated for both parks and stormwater projects as well as a recently completed Ewert swimming pool study.
City administrators will ask the council to designate about $8.7 million in parks projects and $6.5 million for stormwater drainage as nondiscretionary projects that must be part of the tax plan, according to city documents prepared for the meeting.
Parks projects recommended as nondiscretionary:
• Replacement of the pool at Ewert Park with a splash park, basketball court and amphitheater, $5.8 million.
• Annual parks maintenance costs of $170,000 or $1.7 million over the 10 years.
• Future turf replacement at Joe Becker Stadium, Wendell Redden Stadium and Miracle Field, $800,000.
• Overlay and resurfacing of 28 sports courts in the parks, $440,000.
Stormwater projects proposed as nondiscretionary:
• Ditch and detention pond maintenance, $300,000 a year for $3 million over 10 years.
• Maintenance of catch basins and closed drainage systems, $250,000 a year or $2.5 million over 10 years.
• Annual minor system repairs and upgrades, $100,000 a year or $1 million over 10 years.
The council heard the details of the stormwater master plan at a meeting Jan. 19. The city has a list of about 25 needed stormwater drainage projects, many of those requested by residents who contact the city about flooding, the council was told.
“We always listen to the citizens when they tell us about a project, and as we get the funds, we slowly chip away at this list,” said Dan Johnson, assistant director of public works engineering.
The parks and stormwater sales tax provides about $3 million a year for projects, or about $30 million over 10 years.
The current sales tax ends March 31, 2022. City staff recommends that it be placed on the Aug. 3, 2021, ballot. The last date for the council to authorize that election date is May 17, according to city documents.
