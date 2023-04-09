The Joplin City Council will canvass the April 4 election results during a special meeting Monday.
Voters in Joplin and several other area cities, as well as Jasper and Newton counties, approved a 3-cent tax in balloting on adult recreational marijuana.
Joplin voters favored the tax by a vote of 2,221 “yes” to 648 “no.”
The city of Joplin could realize an estimated $300,000 to $500,000 a year in sales tax revenue as the result of the vote.
After the special meeting is adjourned, a work session will be held on several city initiatives.
City staff will present a report on a past audit conducted by the Environmental Protection Agency on the city's permit to discharge stormwater, commonly called the MS4 permit. It is used to monitor compliance with the federal Clean Water Act.
An update on the property maintenance code will be discussed.
City officials also will pick up more discussions on the city's equity pay system, which places positions in ranges based on level of responsibility and other job factors. There also will be talks on the city's equity pay plan and other related topics.
The session will start at 5:45 p.m. at Joplin City Hall, 602 S. Main St. The livestream can be viewed at https://www.joplinmo.org/182/Video-Multimedia online.
