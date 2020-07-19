A needs assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has identified more than $30 million in costs to Joplin businesses, nonprofits, residents and city government.
City staff will ask the Joplin City Council at a meeting Monday to pass a resolution authorizing the list of costs compiled from the assessment to be used to apply for reimbursement from the federal coronavirus relief act.
Applications also would be submitted to Jasper and Newton counties for reimbursement from act funding that the counties received to distribute to applicants.
The assessment was done in June based on surveys conducted by the city's consultant, Guidehouse. Details of the surveys were discussed at a council work session last week.
Other entities where the city could apply for funding toward the expenses include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the state of Missouri.
The largest single cost on the list is $11.5 million in overtime and benefit costs incurred for workers in public safety, public health and human services and others who were substantially involved in work to mitigate COVID-19.
The second-largest expense on the list is $6 million for an assistance program to residents who are able to show financial hardship who have not received other forms of assistance.
The city would seek $5 million to go toward broadband internet expansion. An additional $1.2 million would be used to install mobile hot spots to provide more internet connectivity in the city, another technology need shown by survey results.
Many of the 38 businesses that responded to the survey reported that one of their biggest challenges was not having the technology they needed to operate properly during the public health emergency.
An allocation of $2.5 million is sought to establish a small-business grant program that would provide assistance to small businesses that can show revenue loss resulting from the pandemic.
The city also would seek $1.25 million to purchase COVID-19 test kits and supplies.
A nonprofit grant program of $375,000 is proposed to reimburse the financial impact sustained because of the outbreak.
The purchase of personal protective equipment and added child care expenses to low-income families are some of the additional costs the city would seek to reimburse.
The council is slated to hold another discussion on the status of the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Plan after council members agreed at the end of June not to advance to the next step of the plan as the result of increasing case numbers. The council also will consider several spending measures for projects and some zoning questions.
Meeting details
The Joplin City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.