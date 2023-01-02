A pay agreement with Joplin firefighters under development over the past year will be considered Tuesday by the Joplin City Council.
If the agreement is approved, it will give firefighters an average 11.2% increase in salary.
According to documentation provided to council members, the city has been meeting with Joplin Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 59, the union that represents Joplin firefighters, on a pay agreement through 2022.
Though an agreement was reached in May, a tax-increase proposal that would have funded raises failed in August. The agreement in front of the council represents that change in direction.
Salaries have been a focus of the council over the past year in an attempt to improve employee recruitment and retention efforts. City employees except for police and firefighters received a 4% increase, while police received a 12% increase via a collective bargaining process.
The proposal that the council will consider Tuesday will place firefighters on a step scale that is similar to the scale used by the police department, according to the documentation.
About 93% of union members approved of the deal, according to the documentation. Council members will consider approving it on an emergency basis during their meeting Tuesday night. If passed, it will be in effect through 2027.
In other meeting business:
• The council will consider reviewing a site plan for future construction of an apartment building on the southwest corner of Main and F streets.
According to city documentation, city planners are recommending that the council postpone its review in order for the planning and zoning commission to complete its review. An official representing Gus Properties LLC, the applicant, was absent from that initial planning and zoning meeting.
At 0.76 acres, the property is already zoned appropriately for the project, according to city documentation.
• The council will consider hiring Allgeier, Martin and Associates for three engineering projects related to improving the city's wastewater system. The three projects have a combined value of $699,000.
The projects include supervisory control and data acquisition studies for the Turkey Creek and Shoal Creek wastewater treatment facility, filter replacement at the Shoal Creek facility and improvements to the Filmore Bridge and Tin Cup lift stations.
Each of them will be considered on an emergency basis for approval.
