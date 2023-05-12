An ordinance that would ban travel-sized liquor bottles proposed by a local group that cleans up litter in public areas will be considered Monday by the Joplin City Council.
In response, four people have asked to speak about the proposed ordinance at the meeting.
One of those speakers, LaNetta Lewis, previously told the council she was opposed to the idea, saying the small, plastic bottles are a big seller for alcohol retailers. A ban would cost the city the tax proceeds of those sales, she said.
Business owner Jon Buck, representing a nonprofit group called Higher Society, proposed the ban last month. He said a group he participates in, has picked up thousands of the "nip" or "shooter" bottles as members of the organization clean litter on public properties as a volunteer effort.
Buck, in addressing the council last month about the volume of 50- and 100-milliliter plastic liquor bottles, described them as “a major contributor to litter across the city.” Those bottles hold 1.6 to 3.4 ounces of liquor. The bottles can be seen strewn on streets, sidewalks and vacant lots across the city, he said.
The group recommended that the council consider a ban on the sales of the bottles or an additional $1 tax on the sale of them to go toward city beautification costs or other community projects.
Buck also said the little bottles contribute to social problems such as youth drinking, drinking while driving, and public intoxication because that type of liquor is cheap, easily concealable, and lightweight. The plastic material used to manufacture the bottles is not recyclable, he said.
The council referred the matter to the city attorney.
The proposed council bill to be presented by City Attorney Peter Edwards Monday states that the bottles have become prevalent and "due to their small size, shooters are easier to conceal and transport, and disproportionately contribute to violations of the city code, including prohibitions against littering, open containers and public intoxication."
Adoption of the measure would be consistent with the strategic plan priorities adopted by the council in 2020 for community improvement, he added. Those priorities include addressing community appearance, declining neighborhoods and homelessness, as well as reducing crime and increasing safety.
The proposal is on the agenda as a first reading, meaning it would not take effect until the council takes final action on the measure at its next meeting.
