A contract for a parks master plan study is to be considered by the Joplin City Council at its meeting Monday.
The study is planned as part of the work city staff is doing this year to prepare for an expected August election next year to ask voters to renew the quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax. The tax expires March 31, 2022, unless it is renewed.
Voters have twice renewed the sales tax that they first authorized in 2001 to be used for park projects and for construction of stormwater drainage systems to reduce flooding throughout the city.
The last renewal has provided for about $20.8 million in projects over the 10-year life of the tax. Many of those have been completed, particularly on the parks side.
Studies are underway to develop plans for future use of Ewert pool and Memorial Hall, both of which are overseen by the parks department. A series of three meetings also have started to obtain resident input on stormwater drainage needs.
City staff issued a call July 24 for proposals to hire a consultant to help assemble the master plan. There were 11 proposals submitted.
A city staff committee evaluated the proposals and ranked them, selecting Landworks Studio, a Kansas City landscape architecture firm that has designed projects for clients worldwide. The price for Joplin's work is $129,760, and the council will be asked to authorize that contract.
Staff also seeks approval of an application to the State Historic Preservation Office for a grant to prepare a nomination of the Broadway District to the National Register of Historic Places.
The nomination is based on the results of a historic preservation survey conducted of the northern side of the East Town neighborhood. The proposed district would run along the north side of Langston Hughes-Broadway from Division Avenue to Landreth Avenue.
It would encompass 11 acres that are part of the plat of the “Original Joplin” site filed on July 28, 1871, by John C. Cox, a settler who lived there.
Twenty-six buildings and sites within the area were deemed eligible for historic designation based on the first phase of the East Town survey completed in 2018. The second phase of the study for the neighborhood area south of Broadway is now being conducted.
In other business, the council will be asked to approve:
• A construction agreement with D&E Plumbing & Heating Inc. for $1,139,032.80 for the second phase of a stormwater drainage project intended to alleviate flooding at Fourth Street and School Avenue.
• An agreement to extend additional sewer service to Wildwood Ranch.
• Contracts for construction work on sewer system lift stations at 20th Street and Malang Road and 44th Street and Virginia Avenue.
The council also will hear an economic development report. Also, several residents have filed requests to speak to the council on various topics, including the Spirit Tree project, which is an effort to re-create the post-tornado Spirit Tree as a sculpture in the tornado zone.
