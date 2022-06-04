A construction contract for $4.5 million to build a new Joplin fire station on the east side of the city is ready for City Council action at a meeting Monday.
The station is the last capital project on the list tied to the half-cent public safety sales tax that voters approved in 2006. That list included the hiring of additional police officers and firefighters and the construction of the Public Safety Training Center as well as the east side station, the city’s seventh firehouse.
It is to be located at 6720 E. 30th St. next to the Casey’s Distribution Center to give quick access to the adjoining Crossroads Center Business and Distribution Park and to locations along and near East 32nd Street.
According to a letter from Paragon Architecture, the city’s contracted architect and construction manager for the project, bid documents were given to the Tri-State Area Contractors Association for review by potential bidding contractors and subcontractors.
Three bids were received with the lowest, and the one recommended for council approval, coming from local firm R.E. Smith Construction. Other bidders were Branco Enterprises at Neosho for $4,533,300, and Crossland Construction Co. for $4,537,900.
The architect reported that the bids were above the firm’s estimate in March of $4.114 million. Paragon did a post-bid market analysis and reported to the city the increased cost was validated by the study.
Another project to advance if the council approves is design of the Grand Falls Trail. A contract for the design work is proposed with Olsson engineering company at a cost of $162,750. The trail is to be constructed from Grand Falls to the Jackson Avenue low-water pedestrian bridge. It is to be a paved walkway of about 1.2 miles along Shoal Creek with parking built near the falls. It is one of the projects on the list to be funded by the quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax that was approved by voters in 2011.
In other business, the council will be asked to:
• Approve city staff filing applications for grant funds for stormwater drainage and wastewater projects under the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The specific projects are yet to be determined. Grants for up to $5 million are available through ARPA, which is being administered in Missouri by the Department of Natural Resources.
• Sell some individual lots on the city’s surplus property list at 901 Missouri Ave., 121 N. Schifferdecker Ave., 2705 and 2711 Washington Ave., and 807 McKinley Ave.
• Allow demolitions of dilapidated properties at 1918 S. Moffet Ave. and 2304 S. Empire Ave.
• Hold public hearings will be held on requests for zoning changes at 309 W. 20th St., 7415 E. 32nd St., and 3101 N. Range Line Road.
• Approve as surplus property lots at 909 Langston Hughes-Broadway, 129 N. Maple Ave., 304 N. Cox Ave., 1513 E. Hill St., the southwest corner of North Street and St. Louis Avenue, and northwest corner of Furnace Street and St. Louis Avenue.
In addition, the council will hold final reading of a construction agreement with Joplin Industrial Electric Inc. in the amount of $186,496 for construction of the Murphy Boulevard automated gates for high water in Joplin Creek.
Last on the agenda is a report on the recount of votes for two candidates in the April 5 election for council general seats. The recount was sought by Brian Evans, whose vote total was within 13 votes of Josh DeTar, who won a seat along with two others, Doug Lawson and Kate Spencer.
The recount found a few extra votes for DeTar, who actually won by 18 votes rather 13, according to the recounts by county clerks offices in Jasper and Newton counties.
