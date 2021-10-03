Another step toward construction of a fire station on Joplin's east side will be taken Monday when the Joplin City Council considers approval of a contract for the architectural design of the building.
City staff recommends a contract with Paragon Architecture in the amount of $290,400.
The estimated cost of the entire project when constructed is expected to be about $2.7 million. The city in 2016 purchased a two-acre parcel of land for the project at 30th Street and County Road 220. The location was selected to provide service to the east and southeast parts of the city and the Crossroads Business and Distribution Park.
When the city advertised a request for qualifications from architects, eight firms answered. Paragon has a Joplin office at 1310 S. Main St. That firm previously designed Joplin's Fire Station No. 2, 2825 W. 13th St.; and the Salvation Army Thrift Store, 302 E. Seventh St.; as well as some area school buildings and FEMA storm shelters for school districts.
The firm was selected by a committee composed of employees of the city's fire department and public works staff.
The project to build the station is funded by the half-cent public safety sales tax enacted by voters in 2006.
Council authorization also will be sought for a contract in the amount of $2,011,734 with Rosetta Construction Co. for a sanitary sewer project. The project involves the installation of two major lines that would be increased to 4 feet in diameter, increasing capacity to carry wastewater from a large area ranging from Joplin High School to the Crossroads Industrial Park and the towns of Duquesne and Duenweg for treatment at the Turkey Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The project also would include installation of a new hydraulic junction box to improve flow in those lines.
Ordinances that would authorize payment to move some utility lines for an upcoming widening of West 32nd Street also will be submitted to the council.
One would provide for a payment of $232,500 to move water lines as an emergency measure that would allow immediate council approval to allow the water line relocation to take place as the street widening work is being done.
Another is proposed on first reading to authorize a contract for $431,976 with Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline to relocate natural gas lines next spring.
The agenda includes a posting that the council may vote to hold a closed meeting to discuss personnel.
