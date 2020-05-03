The Joplin City Council will consider retaining a consultant to help city staff determine what needs exist in the community from the economic shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Troy Bolander, the city's director of planning and development, said the council will be asked Monday night to authorize the hiring of Guidehouse to conduct the assessment and meet federal rules and guidelines if any federal funds are obtained to address those needs.
Guidehouse has been the city's consultant in the use of $158 million in federal disaster recovery grants for the 2011 tornado.
"As we learned through using those disaster funds, it is complex," Bolander said. "The grants have so many rules and regulations you have to meet, and if you make a mistake, you have to pay them back."
Several federal agencies and extensive legislation are involved in federal government assistance. There is $2 trillion available in the federal coronavirus relief bill to provide economic relief to address the economic and public health costs of the pandemic, according to the city staff report on the issue.
"Staff would like to ask council to do a needs assessment as the result of the shutdown due to the virus," Bolander said. Some of the things they want to find out from that is what impact the city shutdown has had on business, what housing needs there are as a result of people losing jobs, is there a food shortage, and a demand for mental health services.
"We are going to reach out to the community working with Toby Teeter at the chamber and nonprofit organizations to see what those organizations are seeing out there," Bolander said.
"Guidehouse will do the needs assessment and then find out if there is any federal funding, foundation funding or grants to meet these needs," he said.
The cost for the consulting work, $55,000, will be eligible for reimbursement from a federal COVID-19 program, according to city documents.
City staff also will seek council approval of a work authorization with Allgeier, Martin and Associates for engineering work on replacement of the Joplin Creek interceptor. The Joplin Creek sewer lines serve a large part of the oldest parts of town, extending from the old wastewater treatment plant at Lone Elm Road to as near Joplin High School, according to a staff memo.
The project area starts at the intersection of Lone Elm Road and Soccer Field Road. It involves replacement of about 2,400 feet of pipe. Larger pipe will be used to increase capacity of the line.
Allgeier, Martin and Associates will prepare a plan for the replacement. The city will pay $369,000.
The council also will be asked to approve the sale of three city lots in the 900 block of Virginia Avenue to Midwestern Development Co. The city obtained appraisals of the properties and put them up for bid.
The minimum bid prices for the lots were $48,600, $23,850 and $8,280, a total of $80,730. One bid was received for all of the parcels at $81,300. There is about 43,200 square feet of land involved.
Another measure up for council authorization is an agreement with Olsson to complete property acquisition negotiations for right of way to widen West 32nd Street. The cost is $68,000.
Time and place
The council meets at 6 p.m. Monday on the fifth floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St. The meeting also can be viewed on KGCS-TV broadcast over the air on Channel 21 and on local cable services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.