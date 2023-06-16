An agreement between the city of Joplin and residents involving the East Town Dreams District for construction of a new city park will be presented to the City Council for approval at its meeting Tuesday.
The East Town Dreams District is a nonprofit organization formed by residents and business owners to create initiatives to rejuvenate the neighborhood and businesses there.
One of the projects created by the district is construction of Hope Park. It is to be a park and playground located on city property just north of the Joe Becker Stadium clubhouse. Members of the district first presented the idea to the council in 2018 and were authorized to proceed with planning.
The district has raised funds for the design and construction and the park will be owned and maintained by the city. Earlier this year, representatives of the district and city staff meet and discussed the park's design as well as the provisions of a construction agreement. That document gives the Dreams District and its designates the right to enter the property for construction work of features including a playground and a pavilion.
In addition, the agreement specifies that building plans are to be submitted for city approval or for authorization of any changes that may be needed. In the finished park, the Dreams District would conduct litter pickup and put in a flower garden.
If approved, the agreement would require the city to install a fence between the park and the Becker clubhouse, and to provide trash removal, mowing and routine maintenance. The property also would be insured by the city. Rules for other city parks would apply to Hope Park.
Road widening
In other business, council authorization also will be sought for an agreement with the Joplin Special Roads District for the widening of 20th Street from Schifferdecker Avenue to Country Club Drive. The district will provide $300,000 toward the cost of the project, which is in that district's jurisdiction.
Enlarging 20th Street was one of the projects that was on the list of uses for revenue from the city's capital projects sales tax of three-eighths of a cent in 2014. Voters that year approved renewal of the tax for 10 years at that time.
The 2014 list included $720,000 to provide right of way to increase the street width and $5.112 million to build a third lane for the section.
There is $1.22 million allocated in this fiscal year's city budget from the tax toward the cost of this part of the project.
According to city documents, the city has reached an agreement with Jasper County to extend the 20th Street widening design farther, to near the Missouri/Kansas state line. County officials agreed to pay $4 million for the design and construction costs for that section of the widening, which is outside city limits.
ARPA projects
Three council measures are proposed to authorize contracts related to stormwater drainage and street projects that are to be funded in part by grants from American Rescue Plan Act.
An agreement is proposed with Olsson Inc. for design and engineering nine stormwater drainage projects. Fees for that work would be paid up to $2,536,900.
The cost for all of the work at the time the grant application was prepared was estimated at $8.676 million. The city has been awarded $5 million toward that cost. The remaining funding would come from the 2022 parks and stormwater sales tax. Three of the projects included in the grant were on that sales tax list approved by voters.
Project sites would be Ninth Street and St. Louis Avenue, 17th Street and Annie Baxter Avenue, 26th Street twin culverts, 11th Street to 15th Street on Texas Avenue, Ten Pin Lane, in East Town, 12th Street and Wall Avenue, Massachusetts Avenue and Murphy Boulevard, and Fifth Street and Porter Avenue.
A contract with Allgeier, Martin and Associates, for engineering fees of up to $788,000 is proposed for a wastewater project. The project involves replacement of about 4,500 linear feet of large diameter concrete interceptor sewer and renovation of about 37,200 linear feet of small diameter lines. The estimated cost is $5,226,782. The city received a grant of $3,599,782. The remaining $1.6 million would be paid from the sanitary sewer fund.
The council also will be asked to approve a cost-share agreement with the Missouri Department of Highways and Transportation to receive up to $4 million toward the cost of construction for the $9 million widening of Zora Street from Range Line Road to Missouri Highway 249.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.