Joplin city officials will discuss later this month whether to authorize a ballot measure to ask voters to impose a tax on recreational marijuana sales.
City Manager Nick Edwards said Wednesday that administrators will put a proposed ballot question on the Jan. 17 agenda for the council to consider.
Council member Kate Spencer at a recent council meeting called for discussion on the question.
"It is an additional source of revenue," Mayor Doug Lawson said. "It's one of the options allowed by state law, so we will discuss it fairly soon."
Though the council's usual meeting date would be Monday, Jan. 16, the meeting is delayed until Tuesday because of Monday's Martin Luther King holiday.
It's a discussion going on in many Missouri cities since voters in November approved a measure allowing those age 21 and older to consume, possess, purchase and cultivate marijuana for recreational use, as well as automatically expunge criminal records for most nonviolent marijuana offenses.
It also imposed a 6% state tax on the retail price of recreational marijuana, which the state auditor’s office estimated would bring in at least $41 million in annual revenue. Funding is earmarked to pay for state oversight, administration and the expungement process. Remaining funds would be evenly distributed to veterans homes, public defenders and drug addiction treatment services.
“The money will go toward the public defender program, which has been really underfunded in the state for a long time,” John Payne, campaign manager for Legal Missouri 2022, said before the November vote. “It would also be used for drug abuse prevention and treatment. We want to help these people who have problems with drug abuse and to stop that cycle. It will also go towards Missouri veteran services, and in particular, this is an expansion of what we did with the medical marijuana money, but there’s still a lot left to do.”
Cities could enact local sales taxes on recreational marijuana up to 3% or enact local bans on nonmedical marijuana sales by a public vote under the amendment. Payne said it’s estimated that the tax could generate at least $13.8 million for local governments.
“We really expect it to be higher than that because we think the size of the market will probably be around a billion dollars within two to three years after passage of this,” he said. “The 6% tax on adult use marijuana, if it’s a billion dollars, then we’re talking about $60 million in revenues to the state and another $30 million to local governments.”
