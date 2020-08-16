With the Joplin City Council considering at its meeting Monday whether to extend the mask ordinance or change the status of restrictions made in the city's COVID-19 recovery plan, residents are lined up on the agenda to speak.
Thirteen people filed requests to give their opinion on the mask requirement as of Friday afternoon, according to City Clerk Barbara Gollhofer.
The council adopted the ordinance July 8 amid a regional increase in cases after hearing recommendations from both local hospitals and doctors who are treating COVID-19 patients as well as three hours of public comments. The ordinance was enacted by a 6-3 majority vote.
The mask measure expires at 11:59 p.m. Monday unless there is council action to extend the requirement.
Masks are required to be worn by those ages 6 or older in businesses and public buildings unless there is a health or religious reason.
An attempt to move to a more permissive step in the Joplin Plan for Response and Recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak failed Aug. 2.
At that meeting, the council discussed the possibility of moving the city into step 3 of the second phase of the plan. The plan has four phases with several steps in each phase. Going to the next step would have removed occupancy restrictions on businesses and restaurants that have kept them at 50% capacity since May.
At a weekly city briefing on the status of COVID-19 given Aug. 10, Mayor Ryan Stanley said there was a rise in hospitalized cases of the virus since the week before.
That day, there were 34 active virus cases among city residents, up three cases from a week earlier. The peak in cases so far was happening the week the mask ordinance was enacted, when there were 83 active cases.
Last week, Stanley said, "I know that City Council and city staff are watching that closely as we think about schools going back into session,” including Joplin schools, Missouri Southern State University and Ozark Christian College. "It’s important to recognize that this is something where we are still in this fight. We are still asking everybody to be partnering with us, to be COVID-19 responsible and do all the things we’ve asked you to do the last five to six months," he said.
In other business, council will be asked to adopt an amendment to ordinances governing Joplin Municipal Court. The amendment would add a $7 fee in criminal and traffic law violations that will go to the state for statewide court automation.
The council also is to consider a contract with Olsson Inc. for $167,750 to provide engineering consulting services for an upcoming project to reduce stormwater flooding at Seventh Street and Canterbury Lane.
Five contracts are proposed for demolition of buildings declared as dangerous at 2024 Connor Ave., 2107 Murphy Ave., 1326 Grand Ave., 206 N. Wall Ave., and 301 N. Jackson Ave. Costs for the demolitions will range from $3,600 to $6,500.
A contract is proposed for replacement of the concrete apron at the city's main fire station at 303 E. Third St. The contractor would be DeWitt & Co. at a cost of $89,585.
