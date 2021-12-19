The Joplin City Council will be asked Monday to adopt a "Complete Streets" policy that would require planners to consider all modes of transportation when working on street and sidewalk projects.
That means that where possible, nonautomobile modes such as biking, walking and accommodations for the disabled, as well as the ability of seniors and low-income residents to have transportation, should be considered in planning and funding. The policy would also apply to reconstruction and retrofit projects where feasible.
City documents describe complete streets as a policy "to provide safety and accessibility for all users of our roadways and trail systems, including pedestrians, bicyclists, trolley users, motorists, emergency vehicles, freight and commercial vehicles, and people of all ages and abilities."
The concept "is intended to contribute to the safety, health, equity, and economic viability of a community by providing accessible and efficient connections between home, school, work, recreation, and retail destinations and improving the transportation environment throughout the city of Joplin," according to the staff report.
Streets are to be planned, designed, operated and maintained to be safe for people of all ages and abilities to use with the various forms of transportation.
"Joplin recognizes that users of various modes of transportation, including, but not limited to, pedestrians, bicyclists, transit users, motorists, emergency (services), freight and commercial drivers, are legitimate users of the transportation network and deserve safe facilities," the policy states.
The proposal is scheduled on the agenda for first reading.
Speaker Amanda Calderón-Kidston is listed on the agenda to speak about the policy.
The council also will be asked to advance a city regulation that would require zoning permits and business licenses for residences that are operated for overnight stays, commonly called short-term rentals.
Operators would apply for a special-use permit for the rental and then annually would apply for a business license that would involve an inspection of the property.
The cost of the business license would start at $30 a year, but the license cost would be assessed according to the amount of revenue the rental generates, according to city documents.
A public hearing is scheduled on the change in zoning regulation that would apply to the special-use permit.
The council also is to hear a report by the Capital Improvements and Public Safety Oversight Committee on the city's spending of funds generated by those designated sales taxes.
