Continued discussion of a proposal to place a property tax on the August ballot to fund police and fire pay increases is planned for a council work session Monday.
At the council's last regular meeting May 2, City Manager Nick Edwards described the recruitment and retention of public safety workers as “a significant problem for us.”
The city manager proposed asking Joplin voters in August to impose property and personal property taxes in the amount of $1 per $100 of assessed valuation. For a $150,000 house, the tax bill would come to about $285 a year, and for personal property of $30,000 it would be about $100, he said.
In recommending the tax proposal, Edwards pointed to the conclusions of a police department study discussed two weeks ago that wages are the chief contributor to high turnover rates in the department, particularly the patrol division. That division has been operating with various shortages over the last several years, but it was found during the study to have nearly two dozen too few officers, creating heavy workloads, the consultant said.
The police department's turnover rate from 2018 through 2021 was more than 34%, the highest the consultant said he had found in evaluating public safety departments over 18 years.
Ideally, police patrol officers should spend half their time responding to calls and half doing proactive duties such as traffic enforcement, community policing and administrative duties such as writing reports. Training requirements occupy about 15% of the patrol staff at any given time. Now officers only have about 1.5 hours per 10-hour shift to take care of reports or any other task. Otherwise, they are running to answer calls, the consultant said.
The city manager told the council the report identified other factors contributing to the loss of workers, including job burnout because of the high workload carried by officers as a result of turnover. The consultant also cited quality-of-life issues and said the city should consider changing work schedules and beat alignments to provide more job satisfaction. Edwards said those issues were echoed by members of the police and fire departments with whom he had held discussions during the last year.
The city manager told the council that increased taxes could fund wage hikes that might attract more applicants and retain more of the trained officers who have joined the department. He said $9 million is needed to put in place a proposed new wage scale for both police and fire. Of that, about $4.9 million would be needed for the police department and $3.8 million for the fire department.
Council members asked about other options for funding during the last meeting.
Those included asking for legislative change to the sales tax law that would permit Joplin to pass a larger public safety sales tax than the existing half-cent, determining if grants are available, the possibility of a fire district tax and reallocation of the existing public safety tax.
The city manager said he would look into those and report back to the council what he learned.
The council also will hear the proposed details of transitioning public safety workers eligible to move from the old Police and Firemen's Pension Fund to a new retirement plan, the Missouri Local Government Retirement System. That is to be done under Proposition B, which was approved by voters in 2019, to fully fund the pension account while moving newer public safety workers to a more solvent fund.
In addition, an update will be provided on the status of key projects that are being undertaken this year.
