A discussion regarding the status of this year's Christmas parade and the city's limit on large gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic will be held during a work session of the Joplin City Council on Monday.
When the council last discussed the status of its Joplin Response and Recovery Plan during a meeting on Aug. 17, a decision was made by a majority vote to more fully reopen the city by moving from phase two, step two of the plan to phase two, step four.
That removed occupancy limits on businesses, restaurants, places of worship and theaters, but it held in place an expectation that social distancing would be observed. It also calls for services to be provided remotely rather than in person if possible.
Although the council allowed the city mask mandate to expire, this step in the plan still requires workers in restaurants and personal-service businesses such as hair salons and barbershops to wear face masks when they are within 6 feet of customers.
This phase also loosened the limit on mass gatherings to 250 people for both indoor and outdoor events.
The Christmas parade is usually held on the first Tuesday of December, which this year would be Dec. 1. Residents have traditionally lined Main Street for blocks to watch the annual procession, which in recent years has been sponsored and organized by Freeman Health System with proceeds going to the Children's Miracle Network.
The council on Monday also will hear presentations on the city's effort to reduce inflow and infiltration of stormwater into the sanitary sewer system and a pilot program intended to reduce that involving private property.
City officials said in 2013 that a vast amount of rainwater and groundwater gets into the sewer system through damaged sewer lines as well as from household sump pumps and other stormwater draining systems that direct excess water into the sewer system rather than the streets to be collected by stormwater drains.
Allowing stormwater to go through the treatment process at sewer treatment plants creates additional and unnecessary costs, city officials have said. In peak rainfall, infiltration can overburden the sewer system, taking up as much as three-quarters of the system’s capacity.
City staff created a 10-year bypass elimination plan to evaluate, clean and repair the entire sewer collection system. That plan includes annual work intended to reduce sewer line collapses as well as reducing the inflow and infiltration. Work on that has been done over the past seven years.
The city also adopted code regulations that prohibit dumping or directing stormwater, chemicals and other fluids into the sewer system.
