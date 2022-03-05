Lodging ordinances that might help Joplin city government resolve health and safety issues at motels where problems cited in inspections are never corrected will be the topic of a presentation Monday at a meeting of the Joplin City Council.
Joplin has 24 hotels and motels, according to the report. It states that a majority of those properties periodically have minor violations of health and safety laws and fix those problems pointed out in inspections. But a couple have repeat violations that are never addressed.
This presentation will provide information about state law regulating lodging establishments, the city's ordinances, and ordinances in other Missouri cities that could supplement the city's enforcement efforts.
City Manager Nick Edwards found during his listening tour nearly two years ago that there might be a gap in the city's lodging code that could help enforcement of lodging nuisances, according to the report.
Details about a trap and spay or neuter program for feral cats to try to reduce or keep local populations in check also will be presented. The report states that feral cats trapped by Joplin animal enforcement officers are taken to the Joplin Humane Society and then are sent to a Kansas City socialization program that has high adoption rates for the felines.
In other business, a zoning request that met with opposition from neighbors last month when it went before the Joplin Planning and Zoning Commission will be heard by the council. The property consists of four lots located from 2023 to 2121 S. Highview Ave., where single-family homes were rebuilt after the Joplin tornado.
Land owner Brad Fagan applied for a change to a C-3 commercial zoning use, the highest level of commercial use available in the city’s zoning code. He told the zoning panel he has had no offers for the property for residential use since he acquired the lots in 2012.
Residents in that area have twice successfully fended off commercial uses for nearby parcels they felt would be intrusive to the neighborhood. This time, the zoning commission passed on a recommendation for C-3 commercial use with a planned development designation added that would give the city some oversight of the site plan and requirements for a buffer between any development and the houses.
The panel also will be asked to authorize annexation requests by the Joplin Industrial Development Authority and the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce. Those involve property at 18758 Apple Road, 1897 Argon Road and the at the northeast corner of 26th Street and Rob O'Brian Way. All are in the Crossroads Center Business and Distribution Park.
Public hearings also are slated for requests to change zoning from C-1 to C-3 commercial use of land at 2502, 2508, and 2510 N. Range Line Road and change from single-family homes to duplexes at 2636 and 2642 E. Fourth St.
The council also will be asked to authorize a contract for $477,702.97 for the annual microsurfacing of some streets and a contract for $31,844.25 to seal some city parking lots and trails.
