A master plan for city capital projects that largely involves work needed on the Justice Center and City Hall will be one of the reports to be outlined Tuesday night at a meeting of the Joplin City Council.
The report was done to assess the condition and needs of all of the city's 28 buildings.
Many of the needs cited are at City Hall, 602 S. Main St., which houses many city offices and council chambers; and the Donald E. Clark Public Safety and Justice System building at 303 E. Third St., which houses the police department, the main fire station, municipal court and city prosecutor offices.
Those two buildings are reported to be in fair condition with 20 needs focusing on heat and air, electrical, plumbing and water systems that should be done within five years, according to the report's recommendations.
Some remodeling work is needed at both buildings, although a large number of capital projects to reconfigure and enlarge the Third Street building are detailed. The report lists seven remodeling and addition options ranging from a low end of about $29 million to $35 million, and up to $45 million to $48 million.
The report sites deficiencies mainly to serve police and fire.
The council also will hear a quarterly update from the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber executives will discuss key points of a 2022 employer survey completed by the MOKAN Partnership. Among the findings of businesses and employers listed in the report:
• Finding qualified employees and retaining current workers are among top challenges to business growth.
• Affordable and available housing cited as a top priority and community weakness.
• Availability of child care is a growing concern.
• Education scored high as a top community strength.
Chamber officials also will report on the status of business recruitment and startups.
The council also will hear an update on Joplin's sesquicentennial celebration this year. Some events are already taking place, with the city's official 150th birthday to be observed March 23 with a quilt presentation and a Singspiration event. Programs and activities will run through July. Details will be announced by Patrick Tuttle, co-chairman of the Joplin Celebrations Commission.
