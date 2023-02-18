Joplin officials working with the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce and local medical and education institutions aim to develop a strategic plan to develop long-term growth and economic development related to health care and health science.
Those stakeholders have formed the Joplin Regional Alliance for Health Care and Heath Science. Members include hospital presidents Paula Baker of Freeman and Jeremy Drinkwitz of Mercy, and Stephanie Brady, executive director of the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri.
Presidents of area universities and colleges also are members of the coalition: Marc Hahn of Kansas City University, Dean Van Galen of Missouri Southern State University and Katricia Pierson of Crowder College.
Business representatives on the alliance are Travis Stephens, president of the Joplin chamber; Rudy Farber, chairman of Community Bank and Trust; Bryan Vowels, CEO of Vowels Stovern Wealth LLC; Ryan Stanley, financial adviser with Edwards Jones; and City Manager Nick Edwards and Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez, representing the city of Joplin.
The alliance is commissioning a strategic plan that would create a road map for economic development in Joplin focused on health care and health sciences, and associated with those educational institutions, according to city documents. Proposals from qualified experts were solicited, and the group has chosen TEConomy Partners of Columbus, Ohio, for that task.
The cost for the consulting work to develop the plan is $166,160. The City Council will be asked at a meeting Tuesday to approve an $80,000 contribution toward the cost. The remainder, $86,160, will be raised by soliciting private donations, according to city documents.
The council also will hear a presentation from developers associated with Woodsonia Real Estate who propose to place a B&B Theatres movie and entertainment complex at the 32nd Street Place development on 32nd Street and Hammons Boulevard. The discussion will include details of a finance plan that involve a proposal to establish a community improvement district that could levy an additional 1-cent sales tax and changes to the district’s tax increment financing plan.
The council also will be asked to approve a contract of more than $1 million for construction of sanitary sewer renovations and other infrastructure repairs in the East Town neighborhood.
The contractor would be Jeff Asbell Excavating and Trucking at a cost of $1,004,882. Part of the funding will come from federal Community Development Block Grant funding for low- and moderate-income neighborhoods that was already approved in 2021.
The work includes repairs to sidewalks, streets, curb and gutter, stormwater drainage and sanitary sewer systems in designated areas within the neighborhood. That would include the replacement of some sanitary sewer mains and lateral piping within the public right-of-way.
The council also will vote on holding a closed meeting after the regular session for the purposes of discussions with their attorney regarding a legal matter and regarding the purchase, lease or sale of property.
