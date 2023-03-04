A request by the Joplin School District to vacate Bird Avenue from 13th Street to 15th Street in front of Junge Stadium will be considered Monday night by the Joplin City Council.
That would bar motor vehicles from using that portion of the street.
The location is between the stadium entrance and a stadium parking lot, both properties owned by the school district.
David Pettit, director of school facilities, asked the city for the action. He said that barring traffic there is a safety measure to protect pedestrians coming and going to games, practices and other school activities on the stadium property.
A staff report states that a utility easement would remain for Missouri-American Water Co. to retain access to its lines and a building used by the company in that area. However, there are no residences or other property owned by anyone else along the 550-feet stretch of Bird Avenue there.
The request was heard by the Joplin Planning and Zoning Commission. Commission member Drew Kimble asked if the school district is using gates to close off the street. Pettit said that has been done only during games and track meets, which attract large numbers of spectators.
The commission voted to recommend that council approve the request.
An agreement between Joplin and Webb City for a project to widen Zora Street from Range Line to Missouri Highway 249 is set for a single-vote approval of the City Council as an emergency measure.
A memorandum of understanding states that the city of Joplin will pay the costs of the project except for anything Webb City wanted to contribute. Two council members questioned that part of the agreement when an update on the project was given last month by city staff. The council was told that the widening work and construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Zora and Duquesne Road are scheduled to take place later this year and next year.
The agreement also would give Joplin the authority to seek condemnation on behalf of both cities for any easements or property needed to be acquired for the project.
Two corresponding emergency council bills are proposed to authorize the filing of condemnation proceedings for two properties needed for the Zora project. The bill would allow for a final effort to negotiate a settlement before taking court action.
One involves about 16,000 square feet of property owned by Holldan Inc. for the purchase of right of way and about 2,000 square feet for use as a temporary construction easement. The city has offered $33,535 that city staff reported was determined to be the fair market value by a professional appraisal.
Another property is owned by Lawver Investments LLC. The city seeks the purchase of about 14,000 square feet of right of way and 460 square feet of drainage easement along with about 10,000 square feet of temporary construction easement and 100 square feet of communications easement. City documents report that the owner was offered $148,170 to buy the right of way and for use of the easements, which was determined to be the fair market value by a professional appraisal.
The council also will be asked give final approval to provide $80,000 toward the cost of developing a strategic plan for a health related economic development initiative.
City Manager Nick Edwards and Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez are working on the effort, called the Joplin Regional Alliance for Health Care and Health Science. Additional members of the effort are the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, and local medical and education institutions.
The cost for the consulting work to develop the plan is $166,160. The remaining needed funds will be raised through contributions of the other members of the alliance, the council was told at a recent meeting where alliance members spoke.
The alliance wants to develop a strategy to seek long-term growth and economic development related to health care and health science.
In other business, the council will:
• Hold public hearings on zoning requests for property near Second Street and Maiden Lane to build apartments; and for property at 2627 and 2629 S. Oliver Ave. for the construction of residential properties.
• Be asked to approve a $2.9 million contract with Allgeier Martin and Associates Inc. for engineering and design work and right of way acquisition for widening of 20th Street from Schifferdecker Avenue west to the Missouri-Kansas state line. The project is being done in cooperation with Jasper County, which will provide $4 million toward costs.
The agenda calls for the council to vote on holding a closed session after the regular meeting to discuss a real estate matter.
