Requests to expand the Sunshine Lamp Historic District on downtown's Main Street and to give historic preservation designation to three of the city's cemeteries will heard by the Joplin City Council at its meeting Monday.
One of the requests would change zoning in the 800 and 900 blocks of Main Street from a central business district to a historic preservation central business district.
It would be the sixth expansion of the Sunshine Lamp district. City staff reports that the designation would help protect current and future investments to those properties and offer financial incentives through the city’s Façade Improvement Program to property owners to make repairs to the fronts of their buildings. Under that program, up to half of eligible storefront renovations, up to $37,500, could be paid.
The city has obtained written consent from property owners who agree to convert zoning of their properties to a historic district. Any property owners who do not consent would not receive the historic preservation designation.
The expansion would mean that the city's Historic Preservation Commission would have limited jurisdiction to review and approve the work done to the exterior of properties before owners could obtain a building permit for any construction work on the exteriors of the properties. This is done to maintain the character and style of the original buildings.
Designations as local landmarks and historic sites also are sought for Parkway, Osborne and Forest Park cemeteries.
According to Jill Sullivan, chairman of the Historic Preservation Commission, Parkway Cemetery holds the burial sites of many members of the local African American community, including those regarded as prominent residents such as Melissa and Charles Cooper, the Meeks family, Susie Mae Reeves and Dr. Harold E. Brazil, who was a Tuskegee airman.
Osborne Cemetery is named for Jesse Osborne, a Joplin attorney who served five terms as mayor in the early 1900s. He actually is buried at Fairview Cemetery. Osborne Cemetery is noted for its many veteran burials, with sections dedicated to the American Legion, the United Spanish War Veterans and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Forest Park Cemetery holds the burial sites of some of Joplin's early settlers. It was operated as a private cemetery starting in the 1880s and was taken into city ownership in 1988 after it became financially unsustainable as a private enterprise.
Other business
Other zoning items to be heard:
• A request by Martin L. Wheelen Jr. to rezone the Wheelen RV Center property at 4301 S. Range Line Road from residential to heavy commercial zoning because it is to be sold. The property was annexed into the city of Joplin in 2012 when Silver Creek consolidated with Joplin. All annexed property comes into the city as residential until the property owner petitions for a change.
At a recent planning and zoning meeting, a resident who lives next to the Wheelen property said she is concerned the property will be sold for use as a service station or convenience store, which would operate 24 hours a day and bring traffic noise and other issues to neighboring residents.
• A request by Rorie and Doug Hansen to rezone 7414 E. 32nd St. from single-family residential to commercial to convert a house into an office for their storage and pest control business.
• A request by Thomas D. Herrod to rezone property at 1521 E. 20th St. from commercial office to neighborhood commercial for construction of an office to house Herrod's financial services business.
• A request by Schuber Mitchell Homes to rezone 1604 E. Central St. from neighborhood commercial to two-family residential for construction of two homes.
The council also will take final action on the bids for trash and recycling service and hear an update on the local COVID-19 status. There also are items of business related to industrial expansion projects, boundary changes to the 32nd Street Community Improvement District and demolition of dilapidated buildings.
