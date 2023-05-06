Results of a tourism study that was commissioned by the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau working with two local organizations will be discussed Monday night at a work session of the Joplin City Council.
The study was authorized in January when the CVB, along with representatives of the Joplin Sports Authority and the Southwest Missouri Lodging Association, requested an assessment of tourism impact in region along with the identification of venues that could best spur an increase visitors.
Patrick Tuttle, director of the CVB, said Friday the result of the study will be detailed. He said he hopes that council will provide guidance on how to proceed with those results.
The study identifies areas of the city and the type of event center to focus on to create a tourism draw, Tuttle said.
One of the conclusions sought from the study is the impact of group travel on the region.
The types of event centers looked at included indoor sports, outdoor sports, an amphitheater, and a convention center.
Among the information assessed was how a higher number of tourism guests would contribute to room nights sold at local hotels as well as add to business at restaurants and retail stores.
The report also looks at how different venue concepts meet the needs of the city, hotels and sports marketing organizations. Costs of building the variety of venues and potential ways to finance them, including an increase in the lodging tax, also are outlined.
In addition, city administrators will discuss the status of key city initiatives and projects, including neighborhood improvement, implementation of a computerized time and attendance system to move away from paper time cards, a review of property maintenance codes and others.
Meeting details
The work session will start at 5:45 p.m. at City Hall, 602 S. Main St. It also can be viewed by livestream at http://www.joplinmo.org/182/Video-Multimedia on the city’s website.
