A company that provides rental scooters for urban transportation wants to establish service in downtown Joplin.
Details of a proposal by Bird Scooters, a company that offers electric stand-up scooter rentals for short trips, will be given at a meeting of the City Council on Monday. If the council expresses interest in the offer, city staff will negotiate the final terms of an agreement with the company.
The scooters work with a cellphone app that allows customers to locate vehicles that are not in use and places to return them when they are finished riding. The app will provide a new customer with a tutorial on how to use the scooter and list the rules of the service, according to documents provided with the meeting's agenda.
Bird service is now offered in more than 250 cities in the Midwest, according to its website. The company says the scooters reduce traffic congestion and provide residents with a low-cost way to make short trips.
The council also will hear a presentation on smart pavement offered by Integrated Roadways Co.
Smart pavement is a system of modular slabs of roadway embedded with integrated sensors and other devices that collect and transmit traffic data and other information. Smart pavement also can be equipped to charge electric vehicles and operate self-driving vehicles.
If the council is interested, staff would take up negotiations for a contract to install smart pavement.
Several reports will be given during the session. A representative of the Downtown Joplin Alliance will give an update on the status of downtown projects and initiatives.
The council also will hear a semiannual report from the Capital Improvement & Public Safety Sales Tax Oversight Committee on the use of funding derived from special-use sales taxes.
The city's insurance consultant for employee benefits, Segal, also will provide a report on the costs related to employee insurance.
Staff will ask the council to approve a work authorization for Allgeier, Martin & Associates to provide engineering and design work for the renovation of the parking garage at Sixth Street and Virginia Avenue. It was constructed in the 1960s and has been rehabilitated in the past, but it has deteriorated and needs renovation again, according to a staff report.
The city advertised for proposals for the engineering services and received five. Staff is recommending acceptance of a proposal by Allgeier for $334,000 to provide the engineering work.
The agenda includes a provision for a closed meeting to be held in regard to a legal matter or confidential discussion with the council's attorney.
