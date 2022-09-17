An update on the status of the city's application for federal funding for projects through the American Rescue Plan Act will be given Monday night during a meeting of the City Council.
The council in July heard a staff proposal to select from a list of the city's 70 unfunded projects to apply for ARPA funding. The council in August approved a prioritized list of 20 projects, making some changes in the rankings.
A city staff document reports that applications for seven projects have been filed, but no projects have been approved for funding yet. Those submitted include stormwater projects and a street project.
Among the applications is one to upgrade radio equipment for the police and fire departments that would enable them to communicate with other public safety departments in the state, which is not possible now with the existing systems being used. In addition, other grants are sought to replace the police department's mobile radios and body cameras, and other equipment.
Funding also is sought for the fire department to buy bullet proof vests because firefighters provide standby service for the police department. The money also would be used to replace hazardous material suits and reflective raincoats, a car for the fire chief, and security fencing for stations.
Council will be asked to approve an annual agreement between the city and the Missouri Department of Transportation to allow the Joplin Metropolitan Planning Organization to receive funding for much of the cost of planning area street and highway projects.
Then MPO receives an annual allocation from the Federal Highway Administration to fund the transportation planning process that is done by the Joplin Area Transportation Study Organization.
JATSO and the MPO involve representatives from Joplin, Webb City, Carl Junction, Jasper and Newton counties, the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council, the Missouri Department of Transportation and others.
The MPO will spend $1,130,759, and $828,862 will be reimbursed by the federal grant along with $75,745 from the Federal Transportation Administration.
Part of the grant money goes to Joplin to pay for the administrative support and technical work completed by the city's director of planning and development department, a staff transportation planner along with other city employees who work on the process.
Part of the money will go to costs of transportation projects developed by JATSO.
Final readings on the council's consent agenda include a measure that would extend catastrophic health insurance and other benefits to the families of slain or injured police officers and firefighters. The measure received first-round approval earlier this month.
The council also will be asked to approve demolitions of dilapidated properties at 2201 S. Empire Ave., 802 E. Langston Hughes-Broadway, and 827 S. Empire Ave.
The meeting Monday precedes three nights of 2023 budget review by the council that will take place Tuesday through Thursday.
