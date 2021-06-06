Steps recommended by city staff to develop Phase 4 of the Joplin Plan for Response and Recovery will be discussed with the City Council at a meeting Monday night.
The plan was put in place as a guide to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. It established steps intended to slow initial spread of the virus and how to gradually reopen activities in the community after vaccines for the virus became available.
Those steps have been completed, but the fourth phase is to be developed to prepare for any future pandemic.
A staff report states that “the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed gaps in our local pandemic preparedness. COVID-19 will likely not be the last public health emergency to threaten the Joplin area. Time must be taken to identify shortcomings in responding to this pandemic and prepare the Joplin community for future events.”
To do that, city staff recommends that the Joplin Health Department continue to use public health best practices in responding to communicable diseases.
That includes continued monitoring of the virus and other diseases within the Joplin community using local, state and federal sources. If a threat is identified, it should be reported to the City Council.
It is recommended that the city maintain a state of readiness by training city staff on communicable disease response practices, and acquire and administer any vaccines or treatments that become available for those diseases.
Other steps deemed necessary will be outlined at the meeting.
In another item of business, the council will be asked for authorization to refinance sewer bonds issued in 2010, 2011 and 2014 through the State Revolving Fund and the redemption of the 2009 Silver Creek sewer bonds.
The Joplin sewer bonds were issued after voters in 2008 approved issuing debt to pay for construction work and updates to the city’s sewage treatment plants. The bonds were issued at varying interest rates, and the city could save money by refinancing at current low rates.
The refinanced bonds would be approximately $24.1 million with no change in the maturity date from the 2014 bonds, according to a staff memo.
Additionally, the city could use idle sewer funds to pay off debt Joplin assumed when it consolidated with the village of Silver Creek. The outstanding principal of this bond is $790,100.
Refinancing the three Joplin bonds and paying off the Silver Creek bond could save $1.19 million.
The panel also will hold final readings on an ordinance that would approve tax increment financing and a community improvement district for the 32nd Street Place Development at 32nd Street, just east of Range Line Road. The developer, Woodsonia Joplin, would build a $188.9 million mixed-use district, and about $30 million would be reimbursed from taxes collected in the special taxing districts.
In other business, the council will hold public hearings on several zoning requests.
Changes are sought for:
• 720 S. Minnesota Ave. from heavy industrial to single-family residential for a house, requested by Ralph Green.
• 1827 S. Wall Ave. from single-family residential to neighborhood commercial for future mixed-use development requested by Seth Dermott and Andrew Solomon.
• 3320 and 3330 N. Range Line Road from single-family residential to apartment house and commercial district by Schuber Mitchell Homes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.