A closed meeting is to be held by the Joplin City Council on Tuesday to interview candidates to succeed Barbara Gollhofer as city clerk.
The council will meet in open session at 2:45 p.m. to hear and vote on a special call to hold a closed meeting for that purpose.
Gollhofer submitted her notice of retirement to the council in September. She agreed to stay in the job until a successor could be located. The council, through City Manager Nick Edwards, launched a search using a recruiter.
Mayor Ryan Stanley said five candidates have been scheduled for online interviews on Tuesday.
Asked in an email if those to be interviewed were considered finalists, Stanley wrote, "I would not call the candidates 'finalists' at this moment. We had a few apply from outside the area, and we wanted to hold virtual interviews before we flew any of them into Joplin for a formal interview."
The council has not established a deadline to fill the position.
"We would like to hire our next city clerk as soon as it is reasonable — hopefully before the holidays, knowing full well that the new hire would have to give proper notice to their current employer," Stanley said.
The council would prefer to hire someone with municipal government experience, the mayor said.
Gollhofer was named city clerk in January 2018 after serving as assistant city clerk for 10 years.
