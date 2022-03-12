Updated zoning codes for Joplin may provide enforcement tools to address hotels and motels that do not make needed health and safety repairs or allow building deterioration.
The lack of a local lodging enforcement ordinance was a topic for City Council discussion at its meeting Monday night.
Troy Bolander, planning and development director, said the new codes that will be detailed for the council later this month could help address problems with nuisance or safety issues at lodging establishments. Problem motels were brought up by some residents to City Manager Nick Edwards during his listening tour two years ago.
The manager assigned city staff to look at lodging laws elsewhere in Missouri to see what options exist.
Devin Blankenship, assistant director of the Joplin Health Department, said only a handful of Missouri cities and counties have lodging ordinances. There is a state law that is administered by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The law does not apply to bed and breakfast type operations. It could apply to homeless shelters, though the state has chosen not to use it for those operations, Blankenship said.
The law requires periodic inspections of hotels for adherence to fire safety codes, pool safety, and food safety in areas where continental breakfast is prepared and served. The local health department does the inspections for the state under a contract that provides payment for those services.
One routine and one follow-up inspection to make sure violations are corrected are specified by the state law, Blankenship said.
If city inspectors can’t bring the establishments into compliance, state authorities will step in, the council was told.
Branson and Kansas City were among the few that have local codes.
Branson and Taney County added pest control and housekeeping requirements and other things into their local ordinances that were not in the state laws, Blankenship said. Kansas City rewrote all its regulations as strict as the state law and added additional requirements such as HVAC regulations and others. Local laws have to be as strict as the state.
The city manager said that if council is interested in this idea, city staff could work with the health board or building board to bring a draft of a local lodging ordinance with a list of resources needed for inspections and enforcement.
Council member Phil Stinnett asked what the city manager was told by residents were concerns.
Edwards said they would like to see more safety enforcement and laws to keep motels from falling into disrepair.
Council member Chuck Copple asked if there is a need for more local enforcement. Blankenship said two motels were not brought up to code and had to be turned over the state, however the state did not assist with those cases.
The city manager said perhaps a local ordinance could increase the frequency of inspections. The Fire Department code inspectors go through hotels and motels once a year, but perhaps council may want more inspections. He thought building maintenance codes could be more strict because some of the comments he heard were discontent with the condition of some motel buildings.
Bolander said the current building maintenance code does not address hotels and motels but recently rewritten codes would.
Those code changes were the subject last week of a public meeting and will be discussed at city meetings this month before council is asked next month to adopt them.
Council member Doug Lawson said he doesn’t want extra burdens placed on hotels. He said he is interested in addressing public safety or problems that create frequent police calls to motels. Other than that, he is not looking at placing more regulatory obligations on the industry, he said.
Monteleone asked if the local codes would streamline all the inspections into one a year. Blankenship said they would not. He said city inspections are done separately of rooms, pools, and food service areas.
Council member Diane Reid Adams said that if the new codes that are to be introduced would address motel issues, she didn’t see a need for another layer of regulation.
Copple asked if there is a need for more regulations. Police Chief Sloan Rowland said there are two or three motels that have high rates of crime that take a lot of police time.
Stinnett asked if that is the fault of management or guests. The chief said it is both. The troublesome locations will rent to local people more than other motels, and they aren’t willing to work with police when there are problems.
Mayor Ryan Stanley said the council would look at the new codes and see if the panel and city administrators believe they will address the problems before calling for any other changes.
The consulting firm of Gould Evans of Kansas City was hired to work with city staff to update the codes.
There is to be a joint session of the zoning board and the City Council on Monday, with the consultant discussing the proposed changes with those officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.