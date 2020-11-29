A daylong strategic planning workshop will be held today by the Joplin City Council.
The meeting will focus on council and staff discussion regarding the results of a community listening tour conducted by City Manager Nick Edwards.
Edwards briefed the council on the report on Nov. 9. Edwards told the council that the report was intended to provide a foundation for the next steps the city should take to tackle issues that residents would like to see resolved and make improvements that could promote growth.
The city manager started the project in July. He spoke to some residents and leaders of the community and also conducted an online survey that was available to anyone to give input on what they see as Joplin's strengths, weaknesses and needs. Nearly 1,400 people filled out the survey.
Edwards and his staff compiled those details and public comments into a 180-page report that was distributed to the council before the Nov. 9 discussion. Council members said they needed to read the report more thoroughly to prepare for any in-depth discussion of it, but some of them did talk about their initial impressions.
Edwards said that public safety, economic development and quality of life also were frequently repeated themes of comments given both in his conversations with residents as well as in the survey results.
There are three key takeaways, Edwards said at the earlier meeting.
"There's a heavy emphasis on the quality-of-place topics," he said. "What can the city do to make sure we're attractive" to visitors and to bring in new residents?
He also said the survey results provide a base of support for new initiatives and things to be addressed. He said city staff has been working on ways to deliver the projects the council might want to pursue as a result.
The third takeaway is "it seems as though the community is asking for this group to be bold," Edwards said. "If we are going to respond to the challenges the community is bringing to us, we are going to have to think differently," embracing new ideas and ways of doing things.
The city also will have to devote resources to those projects, and that could involve finding more funding or revenue.
Council member Phil Stinnett said at the Nov. 9 meeting that council members may have different interpretations and intense conversation about the priorities.
"But I think there are some things, if you look at all the questions, you're going to find some things that stand up," he said. "Homelessness is one that stands up big. Neighborhoods and blight and all that stand up big."
Some of the key issues that come from this survey should be included in next year's budget, Stinnett said.
Councilwoman Christina Williams said one of the things that jumped out at her was under the topic of biggest threats — a lack of vision for the community's direction.
"Giving me the chance in crafting a vision is why I ran (for council), and so I am excited to work with all of you on this next step," she said. "I feel like we have recovered from the tornado, our shoes are back on, they're laced up, and we have got to figure out where we are going."
Mayor Ryan Stanley said he feels he has spent his six years on council "looking into the rearview mirror" to fix problems that developed in the past such as those stemming from the 2011 tornado and public safety pay shortfalls. With the plans that can be developed from the survey, he feels like "I would like to be looking out the windshield at where we can go."
Start time
The council retreat will start at 9 a.m. Monday on the fifth floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.