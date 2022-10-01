The Joplin City Council on Monday is set to review the proposed site plan for a Whataburger restaurant on Range Line Road near 20th Street.
The restaurant from Whatabrands Inc. would be located at 2014 S. Range Line Road, according to council documents.
Whatabrands is a Texas company that operates Whataburger restaurants. The company is rapidly expanding in metro Missouri and Kansas with 15 restaurants that have been completed or are in the works in the Kansas City metro area, according to Whatabrands’ website.
The developer of the project is awaiting site plan approval by the City Council before submitting plans for a building permit for the restaurant, according to documents.
The council also will consider a rezoning request, from single-family residential to commercial, for properties at 1911 and 2001 North Range Line Road, the site of the Range Line Golf Center.
George Michalopoulos, a representative of the property, proposes to put a Top Golf concept on the driving range there. He said the proposal would keep the nine-hole golf course in the back and the miniature golf course in the front, and add a kids' mini golf feature to that area. The proposal would incorporate the existing driving range into a "Long Shots" range, which is similar to Top Golf, he said, according to council documents.
Both proposals were recently approved by the city's Planning and Zoning Commission.
In other business Monday, the council will:
• Consider a $39,300 bid from Oakhurst Signs and Graphics, of St. Petersburg, Florida, to replace wayfinding signs across the city of Joplin. The agreement would be for the design, manufacturing, shipping and installation of the signs.
The Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau aims to replace the 8-year-old sign of the existing wayfinder system with a version that will be more appealing to travelers and be more compliant with Missouri Department of Transportation regulations, according to council documents. Additionally, the replacement design will incorporate the city’s new logo and color palette, which was approved in February.
Most of the existing locations and wording on the signs will remain the same, and the existing uprights and bracketing will be used, the city said in council documents.
• Renew an agreement with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for the Joplin Health Department to provide WIC services for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Services would include checks redeemable for specific nutritious foods, nutrition education and counseling, breastfeeding counseling and certain medical services for income-eligible women and children in Jasper County. The plan calls for the city to provide WIC services for up to 35,557 clients for a total cost reimbursement of up to $611,813, according to documents.
• Consider a $1.2 million agreement with McClanahan Construction Co. for work on the Turkey Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility.
