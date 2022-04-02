The Joplin City Council on Monday will consider approval of an updated recruitment program that doubles the incentives for qualified police officer applicants.
The program proposes a $10,000 incentive payment to qualified applicants who will be expected to work for the Joplin Police Department for at least two years. City employees would get $2,000 for a recruitment referral that results in hiring.
Those amounts are double what was offered in a police recruitment program that was adopted by the city council in May 2021.
City officials, in a report to the council, said the boost is needed to address the “severe levels of attrition” at the police department.
The police department, with 110 positions, currently has 12 officer vacancies, with anticipation of three retirements this year, and another 15 individuals are either in training or on reduced duties due to injury, city officials said in documentation provided to the council. Turnover in the department has been high since 2012, they said.
“Currently, staffing within the Joplin Police Department is at a critical stage,” staff said in a report to the council. “A new and unique manner of bringing experienced employees is needed to help solve this complex issue. The implementation of a recruitment incentive program will help attract lateral applicants for the position of police officer, which is one of the most difficult-to-fill positions in the city of Joplin.”
The program would be funded by the half-cent public safety sales tax. The ordinance contains an emergency clause that would allow the program to take effect immediately upon passage.
In other business Monday, the council will consider:
• An agreement with SFS Architecture for $199,880 for professional consulting services for the development of a facilities master plan.
• A contract with Matrix Consulting Group Ltd. for $99,000 for professional consulting services for a benchmark study for the city.
• A work authorization with CJW for $110,151 for professional engineering consulting services for a study of Joplin’s traffic signals and intersections.
• Policies to allow “parklets” in the city limits.
