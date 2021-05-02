Joplin Mayor Ryan Stanley said the City Council will consider Monday whether to ease or lift requirements on service workers that are specified in the city's COVID-19 response plan.
On April 19, the council voted to move to Step 3 of the response plan, which lifted any remaining occupancy limits for businesses, though requiring that social distancing be maintained. Other requirements remain, having been in place as part of the Joplin Response and Recovery Plan since the start of the pandemic last year.
Those requirements call for employees who show signs of COVID-19 to stay home rather than work, and businesses to maintain hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations for employees and the public, as well as masks for service workers on duty.
Because Joplin's virus cases and hospitalizations have been holding steady at low numbers, city officials on April 26 ended monthly COVID-19 briefings. Those started in March 2020 to get information out about the COVID-19 pandemic. Stanley recently said there could be future briefings on an as-needed basis.
"Primarily the drive behind that is that it does feel like that, as a city, we're coming out of this COVID pandemic," Stanley said.
The city's work with the pandemic is not "mission accomplished" yet, he added, "but it does feel like we are moving to where we are starting to wind down our restrictions and wind down our constraints."
In other business Monday, the council will consider:
• Awarding grants worth $7,500 to Joplin Disc Golf for the Four State Open, to be held Oct. 1-3, and $15,000 to KEG Media for the Mother Road Mayhem, to be held July 9-11. Funding comes from the city's hotel/motel tax and is distributed by the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau's grant program.
• Approval of an incentive program to recruit, hire and retain officers at the Joplin Police Department. The program would be funded by the public safety sales tax.
• An application for a special-use permit for a short-term rental property at 2308 S. Patterson Ave.
• City-owned property at 1403 E. Valley St., which city officials would like to declare as surplus.
• A request to rezone the southeast corner of 34th Street and Jackson Avenue from single-family residential to apartment house planned development.
• A request to voluntarily annex approximately 4 acres at the end of West Par Lane into the city of Joplin.
