A proposed 9% wage increase for all city workers will be discussed again Wednesday at a city of Joplin work session on the fiscal 2021 budget.
City Manager Nick Edwards told the City Council at its initial budget review session Tuesday night that he will bring the proposed raises back up for discussion today to make sure that the council is comfortable with it before it is included in the final proposed budget.
It will cost about $1.1 million to provide that pay hike. It would go to all city employees whether they are topped out of the current pay scale or not. The intent is to push up pay scales overall after a recent pay study suggested 41 of 43 jobs underpaid compared with regional cities in Missouri, Arkansas and Kansas.
The manager has said pay is an obstacle to attracting and retaining the number of needed workers in several key departments, including public works, police, fire and public transportation.
Public works has 143 positions and currently there are 25 openings, said Dave Allgood, human resources director.
"That circles back to pay," Allgood said. "It's a circle we constantly go through." He said four offers recently were made to applicants and that none took the jobs, which Allgood said was the result of the pay levels.
Councilman Phil Stinnett asked the public works director, David Hertzberg, if that number of vacancies in his department is typical.
"We've been tracking it monthly," he said. "Earlier it was around 18. It's gradually gone up. The correction of payroll will be a big help to get positions filled," he said of the proposed raises.
Hertzberg said the shortage of workers is in equipment operators, laborers and transit drivers. He said the city competes with local firms for laborers and equipment operators, and with local businesses as well as the school district for transit drivers.
Police Chief Sloan Rowland, asked by Councilman Keenan Cortez if there has been resignations of police officers recently, said the department is down seven officers of the 107 budgeted positions.
In other pay-related discussions, the finance director, Leslie Haase, told the council that the city will be able to stop the transfer from the half-cent public safety sales tax funding for police and fire wage increases that were granted in 2018. She said that will decrease expenditures in the public safety fund by $336,935.
At the time, a former city manager decided to use the public safety fund for public safety raises because no money was available for that purpose in the general fund. Raises were not a designated purpose of revenue in that fund at the time the tax was authorized by voters in 2006.
The proposed 9% raise also would be coupled with step raises in the upcoming budget year of 2% to 2.5% to further address the wage shortage.
Stinnett asked how much the city will have to plan in upcoming budget years for the raises.
Haase said the step increases cost about $250,000, which is in the proposed budget.
When combined with the proposed 9%, which will total $1.1 million, the 2022 budget will need approximately $1.2 million to meet the 2021 wage levels, she said.
The new half-cent sales tax approved last year, Proposition B, went into effect April 1.
Haase said it is expected to generate about $5.5 million for a full year of collections. That money can only be used to fully fund and close the current Police and Firemen's Pension fund and pay the costs to move eligible public safety workers to a new retirement plan.
The actuary for the pension fund last week told the pension board that if collection of the tax continues at its current rate, the pension fund could be paid off in less than the 12 years that was forecast last year.
Wednesday's meeting will involve budget discussions on the contract with the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce for economic development services, funding of the Joplin History and Mineral Museum, and public safety sales tax funding for streetlights and a planned seventh fire station.
