Prioritizing projects and expenditures of the city's $13.8 million in funding from the America Rescue Plan Act will be discussed at meetings of the Joplin City Council on Monday and Tuesday.
Consultants hired to help the city adhere to government regulations to allocate and spend the grant funds will provide the prioritized rankings of 70 potential uses of the money during the council's regular meeting Monday.
There are two sets of rankings, one done by city department heads and another done by the council members. Those have been combined into a consolidated list.
Some of the top projects on the consolidated list are neighborhood improvements and home rehabilitation and repair that are part of the council's strategic plan goals, a backbone for a fiber network for internet service that also was discussed as part of the strategic plan, police and fire equipment, East Town infrastructure and revitalization, and replacement and relocation of Joplin Fire Station No. 3.
Discussion of the prioritization will continue at a council work session scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
In other business, the council will be asked to repeal the city's existing zoning code and replace it with a new code that was detailed last month in a joint work session of the council and the Joplin Planning and Zoning Commission.
Action on the zoning plan will take place after a public hearing is held to allow public comments on the changes.
At the earlier work session briefing, Troy Bolander, director of the city’s planning and development department, said the difference will be that decisions under the existing code require consideration of the property involved. The new code will instead have city officials look at what is around the property to decide whether the building plan is suitable to the area and the purpose of the property.
Keegan Stanton, a city planner, said at last month's work session that an update of the zoning code also was part of action plans the council authorized in response to a 2020 listening tour conducted by City Manager Nick Edwards. It was part of six council goals pertaining to improvement of community appearance “and what kind of things we could put in the zoning code that could increase the aesthetic appeal of private development,” Stanton said.
The new code is similar to the existing one with a lot of the same language and sections, which he said would make the code quicker to employ for decision-makers.
“The fundamental difference in the new code is that instead of focusing on the use of a property or the use of a lot, we’re focusing on the design” of buildings and land, Stanton said.
The proposed code would come with somewhat higher standards for exterior finishes on commercial buildings as well as landscaping and use of trees, shrubs and flowers in commercial development and buffers from those developments. There also are some changes in parking requirements because there are many overbuilt parking lots that waste land space.
Uses of buildings that might not have fit under the existing code defining various levels of residential or commercial building could be considered under the new code as long as the intended finishes and landscaping meet the code in proper design and neighborhood fit, the council was told earlier.
The council also will be asked to advance on first reading an update to safety requirements for the city's public transit operations, MAPS and the Sunshine Lamp Trolley.
An ordinance placed on the agenda for immediate authorization as an emergency measure is a renewal of an existing funding agreement with the state to pay part of the cost, $48,974, for staff and services for public health emergency planning for the Joplin and Jasper County health departments. The county pays part of the cost as well.
A purchase order and budget adjustment for the annual renewal of the city's Microsoft licenses and support services for computers is proposed. An invoice lists the cost at $212,851.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.