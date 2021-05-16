Formal action on ballot measures for several projects is expected Monday night when the Joplin City Council meets.
The council will be asked to endorse a resolution in support of the action plans created by city staff to carry out the six goals to address community improvements.
Those goals are to improve community appearance, address declining housing and neighborhoods, increase economic opportunities, address homelessness, reduce crime and increase safety, and create resilient revenue.
By voting to adopt the resolution, the council will authorize 49 programs that make up the action plans intended to address the goals. The goals were adopted by council Nov. 30 based on input City Manager Nick Edwards gathered from residents who participated in a listening tour and survey he conducted last summer regarding Joplin's strengths and weaknesses.
The council also will be asked to authorize elections and ballot language related to project development that has been ongoing in recent months regarding the quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax, funding for the programs in the action plans, and for proposed renovations of Memorial Hall and the former library building on Main Street.
Election measures are scheduled as emergency ordinances, meaning they will be adopted without second and third readings if the council approves them on the first readings Monday.
An election would be held Aug. 3 seeking voter approval to renew for a third time the parks and stormwater sales tax. It is proposed to fund $41 million worth of projects for those two purposes. The tax would renew next April if voters give approval by a simple majority.
Adoption of a use tax is proposed to fund the action plan. A use tax is collected on internet purchases where local sales taxes are not collected. The use tax would be in the same amount as Joplin's total sales taxes of 3.125%. That election would be held Nov. 2.
Voting would take place in April 2022 on proposals to fund renovation and construction of an expansion to Memorial Hall for up to $30 million through the issuance of general obligation funds. Property and personal property would be taxed to pay the debt over a 20-year term.
Another question on that ballot would ask voters to approve a $10 million bond issuance to fund renovation of the library building to house Project Launchpad, a business and technology school to be operated by Missouri Southern State University, Joplin Schools, the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, and the city government. That debt also would be paid through an assessment of property and personal property taxes, but over a 10-year term.
In other action, the council will appoint a committee of residents to hear the details of the use tax proposal and then help provide information to voters about the proposal.
Members would be Erik Barlett, Chuck Brown, Jane Cage, Doris Carlin, Cleo Copeland, Kim Cox, Amber Duncan, C.B. Eastman, Stephen Grindle, Jhan Hurn, William Kean, James Ledford, Julia Narrell, Howie Nunnelly, Rob O’Brian, Mike Seibert, Gil Stevens and Gloria Turner.
In other business, a contract is proposed for council authorization of a $1.28 million contract with McClanahan Construction Co. for construction work to replace digesters at the Turkey Creek Wastewater Plant.
There also will be an update given on the status of infrastructure projects done as part of the tornado recovery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.